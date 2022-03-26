CarWale
    BMW India announces price hike from April 2022

    Aditya Nadkarni

    BMW India announces price hike from April 2022

    - BMW will increase prices up to 3.5 per cent from next month

    - The price hike will be applicable across the model range

    BMW India has announced a price increase of up to 3.5 per cent across the model range with effect from 01 April, 2022. According to the brand, the price increase will be brought into effect to adjust the material and logistics costs, the impact of the current geo-political situation, and exchange rates.

    The range of locally produced cars from BMW include the 2 Series Gran Coupe, 3 Series, 3 Series Gran Limousine, M 340i, 5 Series, 6 Series Gran Turismo, 7 Series, X1, X3, X4, X5, X7, and Mini Countryman.

    BMW dealerships also display 8 Series Gran Coupe, X6, Z4, M2 Competition, M5 Competition, M8 Coupe, X3 M, X5 M, and the iX which are available in the country as CBU (Completely Built-Up) models.

