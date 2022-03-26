CarWale
    Toyota Kirloskar Motor to hike car prices in April 2022

    Nikhil Puthran

    - Toyota cars to get costlier by four per cent 

    - Price hike to be effective from 1 April, 2022

    Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) has announced its plans to realign the prices of its models from 1 April, 2022. The car prices will be hiked by up to four per cent and will vary for every model. The revised prices for Toyota models will be known next month. The company attributes the price hike to the rise in input cost, including that of raw materials. 

    The company claims to have made conscious efforts to minimise the impact of rising costs on consumers. Toyota has recently introduced the 2022 Toyota Glanza in the country. To read about it in detail, click here. The Glanza is also expected to get a CNG version soon and to learn more about it, click here.

