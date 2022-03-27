Weekly news round-up: 2022 Mahindra Scorpio spotted, 2023 Auto Expo dates, Toyota price hike

In the week gone by we had come across a few spy shot images and important updates regarding the 2023 Auto Expo. Additionally, we have also learned about the upcoming new car unveils, EV fast-charging station plans, and more. Read below to learn more about the top automotive news highlights in the country last week.

Tata Altroz automatic launched – All you need to know

Tata Motors recently launched the Altroz Dual Clutch Automatic (DCA) in the country. The vehicle is available in four variant options - XM+, XT, XZ, and XZ+. Furthermore, the Altroz DCA is offered in three additional trims – XZ(O) along with XT and XZ+ variants in the Dark edition trims. The Altroz DCA gets wet clutch technology which is better suited for hot weather conditions. The company claims that the active cooling feature monitors the oil temperature and takes corrective actions with the slightest variation from the ideal condition.

Volkswagen Virtus 1.5 TSI to be offered with DSG gearbox only

The Volkswagen Virtus will be offered in two petrol engine options – 1.0-litre TSI and 1.5-litre TSI. The smaller engine will be available in both manual and automatic options, while the larger 1.5-litre TSI engine will be offered with a DSG unit. Moreover, the 1.5-litre TSI engine will be available on the top-spec GT Line variant.

2023 Auto Expo confirmed; to be held in January

The biennial automotive show which was supposed to be held this year was postponed to 2023 due to COVID-19. The 2023 Auto Expo will now be held between 13-18 January at the India Expo Mart in Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh. The list of participants is yet to be announced and will be known in the days to come.

New Maruti Suzuki Baleno surpasses 50,000 units booking milestone

The recently launched 2022 Maruti Suzuki Baleno has accumulated over 50,000 bookings within a month of its launch in India. The premium hatchback offers several segment-first features new styling elements to regenerate interest among potential buyers. The updated model is powered by a 1.2-litre, four-cylinder, dual VVT petrol engine that produces 89bhp and 113Nm of torque. This motor is paired to a five-speed manual transmission and an AMT unit.

MG to set up 100 50kW DC fast chargers in India

MG Motor India has announced its plans to set up 100 50kW DC fast chargers across the country. The latest development is expected to address the range anxiety among the EV users. Additionally, the company has also set up fats chargers at key dealerships as well as provides roadside assistance to charge the vehicles.

New Jeep Meridian to be unveiled in India next week

Jeep Meridian, the three-row SUV is set to be officially unveiled in the country on 29 March. The upcoming model will be based on the Jeep Compass and aims to achieve a localisation level of up to 80 per cent. The Meridian SUV is expected to be powered by a diesel powertrain with 4x4 capability.

2022 Mahindra Scorpio spotted with smaller sunroof; launch expected by mid-2022

The 2022 Mahindra Scorpio has been spotted testing on Indian roads on a few occasions. This time around, ahead of its launch, the SUV has been spotted with a smaller sunroof. Apart from this, the updated model will get a multi-slat grille, a wider air dam, LED headlamps, an integrated spoiler with a high-mount stop lamp, and more.

Toyota Kirloskar Motor to hike car prices in April 2022

Effective from 1 April, Toyota has revealed its plans to hike car prices by up to four per cent. The company attributes the hike in prices to the rise in input costs. The model-wise revised prices will be known in April.