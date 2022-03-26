New Jeep Meridian to be unveiled in India next week

- Expected to enter production in May 2022

- To get a diesel powertrain with 4x4 capability

Jeep’s upcoming three-row SUV, the Meridian will be unveiled in India on 29 March, 2022. The upcoming SUV will be locally produced with over 80 per cent localisation, and will be based on the five-seat Compass SUV. The mechanical details for the upcoming SUV will be known post the official reveal. However, the company has confirmed that the vehicle will get a diesel powertrain with 4x4 capability.

The Jeep Meridian is expected to share some of the styling elements from the Compass, which includes a seven-box front grille which is complemented by chrome details on the front bumper and LED headlamps with integrated DRLs. The upcoming vehicle will also feature multi-spoke alloy wheels and a revised set of LED taillights for freshness. Overall, the Meridian will get an upright stance as the Compass.

The interior details are not known for now. However, the upcoming model is expected to be as feature-loaded as the Compass. The SUV is likely to offer a free-standing touchscreen infotainment system and premium upholstery. For convenience, the Meridian will offer ventilated front seats, a wireless charger, a power-adjustable driver seat, a panoramic sunroof, and more.

More details about the Jeep Meridian will be known next week.