Tata Motors inaugurates new dealership in Chennai

Tata Motors has inaugurated a new showroom in Chennai. In partnership with PPS Motors, the Indian carmaker has opened dealerships in Pallikarnai and ECR and will retail the entire range of passenger vehicles and electric vehicles to the surrounding region.

The Pallikarnai showroom spans across 5,600 square feet and has a capacity to display seven cars. Meanwhile, the ECR outlet can display six cars and spans 3,000 square feet. With the new showrooms, Tata Motors has a total of 19 showrooms in Tamil Nadu, out of which six are present in Chennai alone.

Earlier this week, Tata launched the Altroz Automatic in India at a starting price of Rs 8.10 lakh (ex-showroom). The 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol motor of the hatchback is paired with a dual-clutch transmission and is offered in five variants. To know more about it, click here.

Speaking on the occasion, Ramesh Dorairajan, Senior General Manager – Network Management and EV Sales, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd., said, “We are extremely happy to embark on this journey with PPS Motors as our authorised dealer in Chennai. This is the first Tata Motors showroom from PPS Motors in Chennai, which will help us penetrate deeper into the market with the support of their reach and market knowledge. With the addition of this dealership, Tata Motors now boasts of a total of 19 dealerships in Tamil Nadu and 6 dealerships in Chennai alone. Furthermore, Tamil Nadu is a key part of our growth strategy in India and we are confident that this dealership will set new benchmark in sales, service and customer satisfaction in the region.”