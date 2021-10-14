Kia Sonet First Anniversary Edition launched in India at Rs 10.79 lakh

- Offered in four exterior hues

Kia India is celebrating one year of the Sonet compact SUV in India with a special edition model. The carmaker has launched the Sonet 1st Anniversary Edition in India at a starting price of Rs 10.79 lakh (ex-showroom). The limited-edition is offered in 1.0-litre T-GDi (iMT and DCT) and 1.5-litre Diesel (6MT and 6AT) trims and is based on the HTX variant of the respective guise.

Irrespective of the variant one chooses, the Sonet Anniversary Edition costs Rs 40,000 more than its standard version. For the extra dough, Kia has decorated the Sonet with a handful of distinct and eye-catching elements. For example, the fore and aft silver skid plates get slim rectangular cutouts that, according to Kia, is ‘Aurochs’-inspired design. To add a contrasting effect, there are Tangerine Orange accents on the signature tiger-nose front grille, skid plates, centre wheel caps, and on the side sills. The ‘1st Anniversary Edition’ emblem on the grille further adds a touch of exclusivity.

Surprisingly, the interior of the Sonet gets no visual highlights and continues with beige and black leatherette upholstery. Besides this, the Anniversary Edition is loaded with HTX-derived features such as LED headlamps with integrated DRLs, 16-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels, an electric sunroof, an 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity, a flat-bottom steering wheel, a push start/stop button, a rear view parking camera, cruise control, automatic climate control, and rear AC vents.

The 1.0-litre T-GDi petrol engine produces 118bhp and 172Nm torque and is paired to a six-speed iMT gearbox and a seven-speed DCT. Meanwhile, the 1.5-litre oil burner puts out 99bhp and 240Nm of torque in the manual guise, and 113bhp and 250Nm of peak torque when linked to a six-speed automatic transmission.

The Sonet Anniversary Edition can be had in four shades – Aurora Black, Glacier White, Steel Silver, and Gravity Grey. It continues to rival the likes of the Hyundai Venue, Mahindra XUV300, Tata Nexon, Nissan Magnite, Maruti Suzuki Brezza, Toyota Urban Cruiser, and the Renault Kiger.

The following are the variant-wise prices of the Kia Sonet Anniversary Edition (ex-showroom, all India):

Petrol 1.0 T-GDi 6iMT - Rs 10.79 lakh

Petrol 1.0 T-GDi 7DCT - Rs 11.49 lakh

Diesel 1.5 CRDi 6MT - Rs 11.09 lakh

Diesel 1.5 CRDi 6AT - Rs 11.89 lakh