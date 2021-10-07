CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches

    Skoda new mid-size sedan christened as the ‘Slavia’

    हिंदी में पढ़ें
    Authors Image

    Jay Shah

    1,454 Views
    Skoda new mid-size sedan christened as the ‘Slavia’

    - To be launched in the coming months

    - Likely to get a petrol powertrain only 

    Skoda has finally revealed the name of its upcoming mid-size sedan that is scheduled to be launched in India in the coming months. Christened as the ‘Slavia’, the Czech carmaker has stated that the nomenclature is a tribute to the Slavia bicycles built by the founders of the brand - Václav Laurin and Václav Klement in the year 1895. The production-ready model of the Slavia is slated to premiere in the coming months.

    The Slavia will be built on the localised MQB A0 IN platform and will draw heavy styling and design cues from the elder siblings such as the recently updated Octavia and the Superb. With the Kushaq, Skoda has already managed to step into the lucrative SUV segment in India and with the Slavia, the carmaker will continue its stride in the sedan space. 

    Left Front Three Quarter

    Based on the previous sightings of the Slavia, it can be confirmed that the model will be bigger in dimensions than the current-gen Rapid. The exterior highlights are likely to include projector headlights, signature butterfly-shaped grille, alloy wheels, a shark fin antenna, and a boot-mounted number plate recess. To know more about the Slavia, click here.

    Skoda Auto India is expected to power the Slavia with the 1.0-litre and 1.5-litre TSI engines that also does duties on the Kushaq. These motors are available with both, manual as well as automatic transmissions. Upon its launch, the Slavia will go up against the likes of the Honda City, Hyundai Verna, and the Maruti Suzuki Ciaz.

    Zac Hollis, Brand Director Škoda Auto India, said, “Škoda has a rich global legacy spanning more than 125 years. The Slavia name represents the beginning of a success story that has seen Škoda become one of the most renowned car makers. Rich in tradition, the Slavia name will now once again mark the start of a new era for the Škoda brand, this time on the Indian market. The SLAVIA will bring forth impeccable build quality, reliability and driving experience.”

    Skoda Slavia Image
    Skoda Slavia
    ₹ 9.00 - 12.00 Lakh
    Estimated Price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Previous 
    BMW 2 Series Active Tourer enters second generation with large grille and revamped cabin
     Next 
    Lexus ES facelift launched in India at Rs 56.65 lakh

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Skoda Slavia Gallery

    • images
    • videos
    • Skoda Slavia Right Side View
    Skoda Octavia RS 360
    youtube-icon

    Skoda Octavia RS 360

    ByCarWale Team01 Jan 0001
    4754 Views
    4 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • Popular
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Mahindra XUV700

    Mahindra XUV700

    ₹ 11.99 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    30thSEP
    View All Popular Cars
    Mahindra XUV700

    Mahindra XUV700

    ₹ 11.99 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    30thSEP
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    MG Astor

    MG Astor

    ₹ 10.00 - 17.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Expected By - 11th October 2021
    View All Upcoming Cars
    • skoda-cars
    • other brands
    Skoda Kushaq

    Skoda Kushaq

    ₹ 10.50 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Skoda-Cars

    Popular Videos

    Skoda Octavia RS 360
    youtube-icon

    Skoda Octavia RS 360

    ByCarWale Team01 Jan 0001
    4754 Views
    4 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Skoda new mid-size sedan christened as the ‘Slavia’