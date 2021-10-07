Skoda new mid-size sedan christened as the ‘Slavia’

- To be launched in the coming months

- Likely to get a petrol powertrain only

Skoda has finally revealed the name of its upcoming mid-size sedan that is scheduled to be launched in India in the coming months. Christened as the ‘Slavia’, the Czech carmaker has stated that the nomenclature is a tribute to the Slavia bicycles built by the founders of the brand - Václav Laurin and Václav Klement in the year 1895. The production-ready model of the Slavia is slated to premiere in the coming months.

The Slavia will be built on the localised MQB A0 IN platform and will draw heavy styling and design cues from the elder siblings such as the recently updated Octavia and the Superb. With the Kushaq, Skoda has already managed to step into the lucrative SUV segment in India and with the Slavia, the carmaker will continue its stride in the sedan space.

Based on the previous sightings of the Slavia, it can be confirmed that the model will be bigger in dimensions than the current-gen Rapid. The exterior highlights are likely to include projector headlights, signature butterfly-shaped grille, alloy wheels, a shark fin antenna, and a boot-mounted number plate recess. To know more about the Slavia, click here.

Skoda Auto India is expected to power the Slavia with the 1.0-litre and 1.5-litre TSI engines that also does duties on the Kushaq. These motors are available with both, manual as well as automatic transmissions. Upon its launch, the Slavia will go up against the likes of the Honda City, Hyundai Verna, and the Maruti Suzuki Ciaz.

Zac Hollis, Brand Director Škoda Auto India, said, “Škoda has a rich global legacy spanning more than 125 years. The Slavia name represents the beginning of a success story that has seen Škoda become one of the most renowned car makers. Rich in tradition, the Slavia name will now once again mark the start of a new era for the Škoda brand, this time on the Indian market. The SLAVIA will bring forth impeccable build quality, reliability and driving experience.”