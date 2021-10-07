CarWale
    Lexus ES facelift launched in India at Rs 56.65 lakh

    Jay Shah

    Lexus ES facelift launched in India at Rs 56.65 lakh

    - Gets cosmetic updates and additional features

    - Carries forward the same petrol+hybrid powertrain

    Lexus India has updated the baby sedan in its India portfolio. The 2021 iteration of the ES300h has been launched in India at Rs 56.65 lakh (ex-showroom). As a part of the update, the ES gets subtle exterior tweaks and additional features on the inside. Surprisingly, the prices of the 2021 ES have only gone up by Rs 10,000. The ES can be had in two trims – Exquisite and Luxury. 

    While the overall silhouette of the ES remains unchanged, it’s the minor updates that make the design of the ES fresh and timeless. The signature spindle-shaped front grille has been revised slightly with a mesh pattern while the light clusters are edgier than the ones on the current-gen model. The design for the alloy wheels are new too and there are two fresh exterior shades to choose from – Sonic Iridium and Sonic Chrome. 

    The cabin of the ES remains the same but is now adorned with new walnut material upholstery. Some of the additions include reclining and ventilated rear seats, expanded surface area for the brake pedal, powered tailgate with kick sensor, a 360-degree camera, a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, 17-speaker Mark Levinson sound system, and an air purifier. 

    Under the sloping bonnet, the ES carries over the familiar powertrain. The power comes from a 2.5-litre, four-cylinder petrol engine that is paired with a 16kWh battery pack. This produces a combined output of 215bhp and 221Nm of torque. The ES300 is a front-wheel-drive car and comes with a CVT unit. 

    The rival to the Lexus ES is its DNA cousin, the Toyota Camry that is available in India with a price tag of Rs 41.20 lakh. 

    Lexus ES
    ₹ 56.65 Lakh
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
     Previous 
    Skoda new mid-size sedan christened as the ‘Slavia’
     Next 
    Mahindra XUV700 garners 25,000 bookings under one hour; second round of bookings to open tomorrow

