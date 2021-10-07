CarWale
    Mahindra XUV700 garners 25,000 bookings under one hour; second round of bookings to open tomorrow

    Jay Shah

    Mahindra XUV700 garners 25,000 bookings under one hour; second round of bookings to open tomorrow

    - Second round of bookings to commence tomorrow

    - Prices now up by up to Rs 50,000

    Mahindra commenced the booking for the much-anticipated XUV700 SUV today at 10am. The Indian carmaker has just announced that the initial batch of 25,000 bookings has been sold out in just under one hour after opening the bookings. The prices that were announced on 30 September were introductory and have now been hiked for the second batch. 

    Left Rear Three Quarter

    The next lot of 25,000 units will be up for grab tomorrow at 10 am. The reservations can be made by the customers across any authorised dealerships or on digital platforms of the carmaker. The prices for the MX variant have been increased by Rs 40,000 and Rs 50,000 for the petrol and diesel trims, respectively. 

    Dashboard

    As for the AX trims, the prices have been upped by Rs 10,00 to Rs 40,000, depending upon the variant. The newly introduced AX7 Luxury Diesel Automatic AWD variant gets the lowest hike of Rs 10,000. Mahindra also states that they have received more than 2.6 lakh enquiries for the XUV700 in the past few weeks. To know more about the Mahindra XUV700, read our first-drive review here.

    Third Row Seats

    Veejay Nakra, CEO, Automotive Division, M&M Ltd., said, “We opened bookings at 10 am this morning. We are humbled and grateful for the response, in fact, thrilled that we have received 25000 XUV700 bookings in a record time of 57 minutes from its commencement.  This constitutes up to six months of production depending on the variant at the committed launch prices. While we had anticipated the traffic and prepared our system with added server capacity, the overwhelming response could have regrettably led to a slow user experience by some of our customers.”

    Mahindra XUV700 Image
    Mahindra XUV700
    ₹ 11.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Mahindra XUV700 Gallery

    • images
    • videos
