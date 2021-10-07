CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches

    Toyota Fortuner Legender now available in 4x4 variant in India; priced at Rs 42.33 lakh

    Authors Image

    Nikhil Puthran

    478 Views
    Toyota Fortuner Legender now available in 4x4 variant in India; priced at Rs 42.33 lakh

    - Powered by a 2.8-litre engine that generates 201bhp and 500Nm of torque

    - Gets a six-speed automatic transmission as standard

    - Toyota has sold over 2,700 Fortuner Legender 4x2 units in the country 

    Back in January, Toyota introduced the Fortuner Legender 4x2 diesel variant alongside the new Fortuner. This time around, the company has launched the Fortuner Legender 4x4 variant in the country at Rs 42.33 lakh (ex-showroom, India). The premium and sportier version of the Fortuner offers an additional set of cosmetic and feature updates over the standard model. 

    Under the hood, the Fortuner Legender is powered by a 2.8-litre engine that generates 201bhp and 500Nm of torque. This engine comes mated to a six-speed automatic transmission. The SUV is available in Pearl White with a Black roof combination. As for the interior, the SUV offers a dual-tone black and maroon theme, contrast stitching for the steering wheel and console box, interior ambient Illumination (instrument panel, front door trim, and front foot-well areas), and rear USB ports. Additionally, the vehicle also offers premium features such as a kick sensor for the power back door and a wireless smartphone charger. 

    The key feature highlights include –

    – A Catamaran style front and rear bumpers, 

    – Sharp and Sleek Front Grille with Piano Black Accent, 18” Multi-layered Machine Cut Finished Alloy Wheels

    – Split quad-LED headlamps with waterfall LED line guide signature

    – Sequential turn Indicators 

    – Premium 11 JBL speakers including subwoofer

    – Superior suction-based seat ventilation system (Front Row)

    – Rear USB Port

    Speaking about the newly launched Fortuner Legender 4x4, V. Wiseline Sigamani, Associate General Manager(AGM), Sales and Strategic Marketing said, “At TKM, we bring innovations and new products to the market to meet the aspirations of our customers and changing market requirements. The new Legender 4X4 AT variant is another such initiative as many customers expressed a desire for a 4X4 variant for even more enhanced performance. We are hopeful that the customers will be thrilled with the new variant and the top-of-the-line off-roading and city driving capabilities that the Fortuner Legender provides. We are thankful to them for their tremendous faith and trust in Toyota products over the years. On this occasion, we would also like to wish our customers a happy festive season.”

    Toyota Fortuner Image
    Toyota Fortuner
    ₹ 30.72 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Previous 
    Mahindra XUV700 garners 25,000 bookings under one hour; second round of bookings to open tomorrow
     Next 
    Locally assembled Mercedes-Benz S-Class launched in India; prices start at Rs 1.57 crore

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Toyota Fortuner Gallery

    • images
    • videos
    Toyota Camry Performance Do You Know? 1 Minute Test Review
    youtube-icon

    Toyota Camry Performance Do You Know? 1 Minute Test Review

    ByCarWale Team01 Jan 0001
    1293 Views
    11 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • Popular
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Mahindra XUV700

    Mahindra XUV700

    ₹ 11.99 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    30thSEP
    View All Popular Cars
    Mahindra XUV700

    Mahindra XUV700

    ₹ 11.99 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    30thSEP
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    MG Astor

    MG Astor

    ₹ 10.00 - 17.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Expected By - 11th October 2021
    View All Upcoming Cars
    • toyota-cars
    • other brands
    Toyota Innova Crysta

    Toyota Innova Crysta

    ₹ 17.17 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Toyota-Cars

    Toyota Fortuner Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai₹ 36.71 Lakh
    Bangalore₹ 38.66 Lakh
    Delhi₹ 35.96 Lakh
    Pune₹ 36.89 Lakh
    Hyderabad₹ 37.11 Lakh
    Ahmedabad₹ 34.43 Lakh
    Chennai₹ 37.43 Lakh
    Kolkata₹ 34.50 Lakh
    Chandigarh₹ 34.41 Lakh

    Popular Videos

    Toyota Camry Performance Do You Know? 1 Minute Test Review
    youtube-icon

    Toyota Camry Performance Do You Know? 1 Minute Test Review

    ByCarWale Team01 Jan 0001
    1293 Views
    11 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Toyota Fortuner Legender now available in 4x4 variant in India; priced at Rs 42.33 lakh