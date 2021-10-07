Locally assembled Mercedes-Benz S-Class launched in India; prices start at Rs 1.57 crore

- The new-gen Mercedes-Benz S-Class was previously introduced as a CBU model

- The CKD S-Class is available in two variants

Mercedes-Benz has launched the locally assembled S-Class in India, with prices starting at Rs 1.57 crore (ex-showroom). The model is available in two variants including the S350d and S450 4Matic, priced at Rs 1.57 crore and Rs 1.62 crore (ex-showroom), respectively.

Powertrain options on the Completely Knocked Down (CKD) version of the Mercedes-Benz S-Class include 3.0-litre, six-cylinder petrol and diesel engines in the S450 4matic and S350d guise, respectively. The petrol is tuned to produce 367bhp and 500Nm of torque, and the 48V electric motor produces 22bhp and 250Nm of torque. The diesel motor, on the other hand, produces 286bhp and 600Nm of torque. Both the motors are paired to a nine-speed automatic transmission. Customers can choose from five colours options that include Designo Diamond White Bright, Nautic Blue, Graphite Grey, Onyx Black, and High Tech Silver.

In terms of features, the locally produced Mercedes-Benz S-Class comes equipped with an all-new design over its predecessor, all LED lighting, seamless automatic door handles, three leather upholstery options, ambient lighting, a 12.8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with OTA updates, the latest NTG7 MBUX connectivity, Mercedes Me connect, a fully digital instrument console, front seat kinetics and lumbar support, a 710 watt, 15 speaker, Burmester-sourced 3D surround sound music system, rear seats with reclining massage seats and chauffeur package, MBUX rear tablet, MBUX rear-seat entertainment system with OTT content display, and front airbags for the second-row passengers, a first of its kind. Also on offer will be Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS).