Tata Nexon emerges as bestseller in the compact SUV segment in September 2021

Tata’s five-star rated sub-four metre SUV, the Nexon has emerged as a bestseller in the compact SUV segment in September 2021. Interestingly, Nexon is also the fourth bestselling model in the country in terms of cumulative sales figures. The Tata Nexon registered 9,221-unit sales last month as compared to 6,007-unit sales in September 2020, thereby registering a Y-o-Y growth of 53 per cent.

It is also worth noting that Nexon has missed the third rank in terms of cumulative sales by just 372 units to the Kia Seltos, which reported 9,583-unit sales in the country last month. The Nexon EV is also a strong contributor to the overall sales. Back in September, Tata’s EV segment registered its highest-ever monthly and quarterly sales figures of 1,078 units and 2,704 units, respectively

Furthermore, the global shortage of semiconductors has considerably affected car sales for Maruti Suzuki in India. Owing to the shortage of the components, the Tata Nexon outsold the segment leader Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza in the country last month to gain the top rank in this segment. The shortage of semiconductors is likely to continue longer and it is to be seen if Tata Nexon can continue to hold its position in the compact SUV segment.