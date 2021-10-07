Jeep Compass prices hiked by up to Rs 20,000

- Prices hiked across all variants

- Available in five variants and two powertrain options

Jeep India has discreetly hiked the prices of the Compass SUV. Launched earlier in January this year, the Compass received subtle updates to its exterior design along with a revamped cabin and modern features. The variants of the Compass are broadly divided into five trims – Sport, Longitude (O), Limited (O), Limited 80th Anniversary, and S (O).

Both the petrol and diesel versions of the Sport and Longitude (O) variants are now expensive by Rs 10,000. Meanwhile, the higher and top-spec variants of the SUV get a uniform upward revision of Rs 20,000. We have driven the 2021 Jeep Compass and you can read our first-drive review here.

The feature highlights of the Compass include a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, ventilated front seats, LED projector headlamps, 18-inch alloy wheels, dual-pane sunroof, electrically adjustable front seats, a seven-inch digital driver’s display, a 360-degree camera, and a tyre pressure monitoring system.

The Compass can be had with two engine options. The 1.4-litre petrol engine produces 161bhp and 250Nm of torque and is coupled with a six-speed manual and a seven-speed DCT unit. Meanwhile, the 2.0-litre pushes out 168bhp and 350Nm of peak torque. The diesel mill is paired with a six-speed manual transmission and an automatic transmission along with an all-wheel-drive setup.