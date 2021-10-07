CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches

    Jeep Compass prices hiked by up to Rs 20,000

    Authors Image

    Jay Shah

    560 Views
    Jeep Compass prices hiked by up to Rs 20,000

    - Prices hiked across all variants 

    - Available in five variants and two powertrain options

    Jeep India has discreetly hiked the prices of the Compass SUV. Launched earlier in January this year, the Compass received subtle updates to its exterior design along with a revamped cabin and modern features. The variants of the Compass are broadly divided into five trims – Sport, Longitude (O), Limited (O), Limited 80th Anniversary, and S (O). 

    Right Rear Three Quarter

    Both the petrol and diesel versions of the Sport and Longitude (O) variants are now expensive by Rs 10,000. Meanwhile, the higher and top-spec variants of the SUV get a uniform upward revision of Rs 20,000. We have driven the 2021 Jeep Compass and you can read our first-drive review here.

    Dashboard

    The feature highlights of the Compass include a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, ventilated front seats, LED projector headlamps, 18-inch alloy wheels, dual-pane sunroof, electrically adjustable front seats, a seven-inch digital driver’s display, a 360-degree camera, and a tyre pressure monitoring system. 

    The Compass can be had with two engine options. The 1.4-litre petrol engine produces 161bhp and 250Nm of torque and is coupled with a six-speed manual and a seven-speed DCT unit. Meanwhile, the 2.0-litre pushes out 168bhp and 350Nm of peak torque. The diesel mill is paired with a six-speed manual transmission and an automatic transmission along with an all-wheel-drive setup.

    Jeep Compass Image
    Jeep Compass
    ₹ 17.29 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Previous 
    Tata Nexon emerges as bestseller in the compact SUV segment in September 2021
     Next 
    Honda announces discount offers for October 2021

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Jeep Compass Gallery

    • images
    • videos
    Jeep Wrangler 5 Things To Know
    youtube-icon

    Jeep Wrangler 5 Things To Know

    ByCarWale Team01 Jan 0001
    34253 Views
    137 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • Popular
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Mahindra XUV700

    Mahindra XUV700

    ₹ 11.99 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    30thSEP
    View All Popular Cars
    Mahindra XUV700

    Mahindra XUV700

    ₹ 11.99 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    30thSEP
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    MG Astor

    MG Astor

    ₹ 10.00 - 17.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Expected By - 11th October 2021
    View All Upcoming Cars
    • jeep-cars
    • other brands
    Jeep Compass

    Jeep Compass

    ₹ 17.29 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Jeep-Cars

    Jeep Compass Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai₹ 20.50 Lakh
    Bangalore₹ 21.65 Lakh
    Delhi₹ 20.19 Lakh
    Pune₹ 20.50 Lakh
    Hyderabad₹ 20.63 Lakh
    Ahmedabad₹ 19.29 Lakh
    Chennai₹ 20.99 Lakh
    Kolkata₹ 19.33 Lakh
    Chandigarh₹ 19.05 Lakh

    Popular Videos

    Jeep Wrangler 5 Things To Know
    youtube-icon

    Jeep Wrangler 5 Things To Know

    ByCarWale Team01 Jan 0001
    34253 Views
    137 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Jeep Compass prices hiked by up to Rs 20,000