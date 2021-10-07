BMW 2 Series Active Tourer enters second generation with large grille and revamped cabin

- Continues with its FWD layout

- Gets curved display like in the iX

BMW continues to update its entire product portfolio and the latest model to enter the new generation is the FWD people mover. Codenamed U06, the 2 Series Active Tourer is slightly larger than before, wears the contentiously large Kidney grille and gets the latest cabin layout BMW has on offer.

Measuring 4386x1824x2670mm in dimension, the second-gen Active Tourer is longer, wider and taller compared to the outgoing model. The rear track is also wider but the wheelbase has remained unchanged at 2670mm. Its large grille is upright like in the X7 and, although quirky, doesn’t look ugly. Flanking the chrome grille are slightly sharper looking adaptive LED headlamps with L-shaped insignia seen on the 3 and 5.

Inspiration from the 3 Series is seen at the back as well with sleeker taillamps. Meanwhile, the tailgate appears to take cues from the X models, which is good since it lends the MPV a very SUV-ish stance. In profile, there are very few changes but overall the 2 Active Tourer looks more matured compared to the not-so-attractive first-gen model. And it sits on 19-inch alloy wheels in the top-spec.

On the inside, the biggest attraction is the curved display that debuted with the iX. It is integrated with the latest OS8 of BMW’s iDrive and gets all the connectivity features as well. Moreover, the centre console is completely redesigned with a vertical wireless charging pad at the end of it. BMW says the cabin is more practical complete with more storage spaces.

In terms of powertrain, there are both petrol and diesel engines on offer with a plug-in hybrid set to arrive sometime late next year. The familiar 218i has 1.5-litre petrol making 136bhp/230Nm and the 220i is good for 170bhp/280Nm. The range topped for petrol is the 223i using the 2.0-litre engine making 218bhp/360Nm. The oil-burner is in the 218d guise with 2.0-litre four-cylinder making 150bhp/360Nm. A seven-speed dual-clutch automatic is standard across the range.

The new-gen BMW 2 Series Active Tourer is set to go on sale in Europe in 2022. And just like the previous-gen model, India debut is unlikely.