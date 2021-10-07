CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches

    BMW 2 Series Active Tourer enters second generation with large grille and revamped cabin

    Authors Image

    Bilal Ahmed Firfiray

    417 Views
    BMW 2 Series Active Tourer enters second generation with large grille and revamped cabin

    -        Continues with its FWD layout

    -         Gets curved display like in the iX

    BMW continues to update its entire product portfolio and the latest model to enter the new generation is the FWD people mover. Codenamed U06, the 2 Series Active Tourer is slightly larger than before, wears the contentiously large Kidney grille and gets the latest cabin layout BMW has on offer. 

    Right Front Three Quarter

    Measuring 4386x1824x2670mm in dimension, the second-gen Active Tourer is longer, wider and taller compared to the outgoing model. The rear track is also wider but the wheelbase has remained unchanged at 2670mm. Its large grille is upright like in the X7 and, although quirky, doesn’t look ugly. Flanking the chrome grille are slightly sharper looking adaptive LED headlamps with L-shaped insignia seen on the 3 and 5. 

    Left Side View

    Inspiration from the 3 Series is seen at the back as well with sleeker taillamps. Meanwhile, the tailgate appears to take cues from the X models, which is good since it lends the MPV a very SUV-ish stance. In profile, there are very few changes but overall the 2 Active Tourer looks more matured compared to the not-so-attractive first-gen model. And it sits on 19-inch alloy wheels in the top-spec. 

    Dashboard

    On the inside, the biggest attraction is the curved display that debuted with the iX. It is integrated with the latest OS8 of BMW’s iDrive and gets all the connectivity features as well. Moreover, the centre console is completely redesigned with a vertical wireless charging pad at the end of it. BMW says the cabin is more practical complete with more storage spaces.

    Right Front Three Quarter

    In terms of powertrain, there are both petrol and diesel engines on offer with a plug-in hybrid set to arrive sometime late next year. The familiar 218i has 1.5-litre petrol making 136bhp/230Nm and the 220i is good for 170bhp/280Nm. The range topped for petrol is the 223i using the 2.0-litre engine making 218bhp/360Nm. The oil-burner is in the 218d guise with 2.0-litre four-cylinder making 150bhp/360Nm. A seven-speed dual-clutch automatic is standard across the range. 

    Right Rear Three Quarter

    The new-gen BMW 2 Series Active Tourer is set to go on sale in Europe in 2022. And just like the previous-gen model, India debut is unlikely.

    BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe Image
    BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe
    ₹ 38.88 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Next 
    Skoda new mid-size sedan christened as the ‘Slavia’

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe Gallery

    • images
    • videos
    BMW X5 Engine Performance Explained
    youtube-icon

    BMW X5 Engine Performance Explained

    ByCarWale Team01 Jan 0001
    1977 Views
    8 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • Popular
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Mahindra XUV700

    Mahindra XUV700

    ₹ 11.99 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    30thSEP
    View All Popular Cars
    Mahindra XUV700

    Mahindra XUV700

    ₹ 11.99 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    30thSEP
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    MG Astor

    MG Astor

    ₹ 10.00 - 17.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Expected By - 11th October 2021
    View All Upcoming Cars
    • bmw-cars
    • other brands
    BMW X1

    BMW X1

    ₹ 38.85 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All BMW-Cars

    BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai₹ 46.74 Lakh
    Bangalore₹ 49.77 Lakh
    Delhi₹ 45.39 Lakh
    Pune₹ 46.52 Lakh
    Hyderabad₹ 46.80 Lakh
    Ahmedabad₹ 43.53 Lakh
    Chennai₹ 47.99 Lakh
    Kolkata₹ 43.72 Lakh
    Chandigarh₹ 43.23 Lakh

    Popular Videos

    BMW X5 Engine Performance Explained
    youtube-icon

    BMW X5 Engine Performance Explained

    ByCarWale Team01 Jan 0001
    1977 Views
    8 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • BMW 2 Series Active Tourer enters second generation with large grille and revamped cabin