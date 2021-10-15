MG Astor launched: What else can you buy?

Earlier this week, MG Motor India announced the prices of the Astor SUV. The new entrant into the mid-size SUV is available with a starting price of Rs 9.78 lakh (ex-showroom). The Astor gets two petrol powertrains, five exterior shades, and can be had across four trims. While you can read more about the MG Astorhere, we are in the same fix as you. Should you consider the MG Astor over its well-established Korean rivals? Is it any better than the recently launched Skoda Kushaq and the Volkswagen Taigun? Read on as we help you make the right decision.

Hyundai Creta

The Hyundai Creta has been around for the longest in the segment and has received periodic updates as to the styling as well as powertrain options. The Creta got its latest upgrade in March 2020 in the form of refreshed looks, a new turbo petrol engine, and a myriad of new features. In terms of pricing, the starting price of the 1.5-litre petrol Creta is Rs 10.16 lakh (ex-showroom) while the Astor is Rs 38,000 cheaper at Rs 9.78 lakh (ex-showroom). The difference between the turbo petrol variants of both the models is Rs 95,000 with Astor being on the affordable side.

Skoda Kushaq

The Skoda Kushaq is one of the recent additions to the segment and like the Astor, the Kushaq is a petrol-only SUV with 1.0-litre and 1.5-litre TSI engines. In terms of dimensions, the Kushaq is longer and has a stretched wheelbase that is 66mm more than the Astor. However, when it comes to features and interior quality, the Astor aces with a multitude of tech and an upmarket interior with three themes to choose from. On comparing the base variants of both the cars, the Astor, again, is cheaper by Rs 72,000. However, the top-spec trims of the Skoda Kushaq (1.5 AT) and MG Astor (Sharp 1.3 Turbo AT) are priced above Rs 16 lakh (ex-showroom).

Kia Seltos

The Kia Seltos has only completed two years in the popular SUV segment and is already the top-selling model with 9,583 units sold in just last month. What works for the Seltos are the striking looks, feature-rich cabin, and three engine options. The Seltos, unlike the Astor, offers the 1.4-litre turbo petrol with a six-speed manual gearbox.

Renault Duster

The Renault Duster is a more budget-friendly option to the Astor. It offers a 1.5-litre petrol as well as a 1.3-litre turbo petrol mill. The Duster has a more tough and rugged appearance. However, the SUV misses out on new modern features and is due for a revamp since long. As for the Astor, the interior layout is modern and feels upmarket and premium. The only upper hand for the Duster is the attractive price tag.

Volkswagen Taigun

The Volkswagen Taigun, like its DNA cousin, the Skoda Kushaq is offered with two petrol engines along with manual and automatic transmissions. The prices of the Taigun are similar to that of the Kushaq and are slightly above the new MG Astor. The Taigun offers features such as LED headlamps, a 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system, wireless charger, touch-based automatic climate control, ventilated seats, and up to six airbags. The Astor offers most of these features and more and you can read about them here.

Overall, the MG Astor with its fresh looks, modern features, level 2 autonomous functions, and competitive pricing makes an enticing package to the mid-size SUV buyers. The bookings for the Astor will commence from 21 October, 2021 with deliveries are slated to start from November 2021.