New MG Astor: Variants explained

MG Motor India launched the Astor mid-size SUV in the country today, with introductory prices starting at Rs 9.78 lakh (ex-showroom, all India). The model will rival the likes of the Kia Seltos, Renault Duster, and the Hyundai Creta.

Powering the MG Astor are two engine options including a 1.5-litre, four-cylinder, NA petrol engine and a 1.3-litre, three-cylinder, turbo-petrol engine. The former is tuned to produce 108bhp and 144Nm of torque, and is offered with a six-speed manual unit or a CVT unit. The latter, which produces 138bhp and 220Nm of torque, is offered only with a six-speed torque converter automatic unit. We have driven the Astor, and you can read our review here.

The 2021 MG Astor is offered in five colours including Spiced Orange, Aurora Silver, Glaze Red, Candy White, and Starry Black. Customers can choose from four variants including Style, Super, Smart, and Sharp. The following are the variant-wise features of the new MG Astor mid-size SUV.

MG Astor Style

10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system

Electronic power steering with three modes

PU leather upholstery on the dashboard, door trims, door arm-rest, and centre console

LED headlamps with LED DRLs

Dual airbags

ABS with EBD

ESP

Rear parking sensors

Speed alert system

Seat-belt reminder system

Hill Descent Control (HDC)

Automatic climate control

Air purifier

Rear defogger and fog light

Remote keyless entry

MG Astor Super

17-inch silver alloy wheels

Reverse parking camera

LED tail lights

Satin silver roof rails

Front fog lights with cornering function

LED interior lights

Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity

Steering-mounted audio controls

Electronic parking brake with auto-hold function (AT only)

MG Astor Smart

Personal AI assistant

Digital car key using Bluetooth technology

iSmart connectivity

Seven-inch fully-digital instrument console

Engine start-stop button

Side airbags

Perforated leather seat upholstery

Cruise control

Automatic headlamps

TPMS

Electrically foldable ORVMs

Brit Dynamic exterior sporty black theme (turbo-variant only)

Tuxedo black interior theme (turbo-variant only)

MG Astor Sharp

Dual-pane panoramic sunroof

Rear Drive Assist (RDA)

17-inch dual-tone alloy wheels

Curtain airbags

360-degree camera

Six-way power-adjustable driver seat

Rain-sensing wipers

Blind Spot Detection (BSD)

Lane Change Assist (LCA)

Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA)

Front and rear red brake calipers (turbo-variant only)

17-inch turbine-inspired alloy wheels (turbo-variant only)

ADAS Autonomous Level 2 technology (optional)