New MG Astor: Variants explained

MG Motor India launched the Astor mid-size SUV in the country today, with introductory prices starting at Rs 9.78 lakh (ex-showroom, all India). The model will rival the likes of the Kia Seltos, Renault Duster, and the Hyundai Creta.
Powering the MG Astor are two engine options including a 1.5-litre, four-cylinder, NA petrol engine and a 1.3-litre, three-cylinder, turbo-petrol engine. The former is tuned to produce 108bhp and 144Nm of torque, and is offered with a six-speed manual unit or a CVT unit. The latter, which produces 138bhp and 220Nm of torque, is offered only with a six-speed torque converter automatic unit. We have driven the Astor, and you can read our review here.
The 2021 MG Astor is offered in five colours including Spiced Orange, Aurora Silver, Glaze Red, Candy White, and Starry Black. Customers can choose from four variants including Style, Super, Smart, and Sharp. The following are the variant-wise features of the new MG Astor mid-size SUV.
MG Astor Style
10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system
Electronic power steering with three modes
PU leather upholstery on the dashboard, door trims, door arm-rest, and centre console
LED headlamps with LED DRLs
Dual airbags
ABS with EBD
ESP
Rear parking sensors
Speed alert system
Seat-belt reminder system
Hill Descent Control (HDC)
Automatic climate control
Air purifier
Rear defogger and fog light
Remote keyless entry
MG Astor Super
17-inch silver alloy wheels
Reverse parking camera
LED tail lights
Satin silver roof rails
Front fog lights with cornering function
LED interior lights
Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity
Steering-mounted audio controls
Electronic parking brake with auto-hold function (AT only)
MG Astor Smart
Personal AI assistant
Digital car key using Bluetooth technology
iSmart connectivity
Seven-inch fully-digital instrument console
Engine start-stop button
Side airbags
Perforated leather seat upholstery
Cruise control
Automatic headlamps
TPMS
Electrically foldable ORVMs
Brit Dynamic exterior sporty black theme (turbo-variant only)
Tuxedo black interior theme (turbo-variant only)
MG Astor Sharp
Dual-pane panoramic sunroof
Rear Drive Assist (RDA)
17-inch dual-tone alloy wheels
Curtain airbags
360-degree camera
Six-way power-adjustable driver seat
Rain-sensing wipers
Blind Spot Detection (BSD)
Lane Change Assist (LCA)
Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA)
Front and rear red brake calipers (turbo-variant only)
17-inch turbine-inspired alloy wheels (turbo-variant only)
ADAS Autonomous Level 2 technology (optional)