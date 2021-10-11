CarWale
    New MG Astor: Variants explained

    Aditya Nadkarni

    New MG Astor: Variants explained

    MG Motor India launched the Astor mid-size SUV in the country today, with introductory prices starting at Rs 9.78 lakh (ex-showroom, all India). The model will rival the likes of the Kia Seltos, Renault Duster, and the Hyundai Creta.

    Powering the MG Astor are two engine options including a 1.5-litre, four-cylinder, NA petrol engine and a 1.3-litre, three-cylinder, turbo-petrol engine. The former is tuned to produce 108bhp and 144Nm of torque, and is offered with a six-speed manual unit or a CVT unit. The latter, which produces 138bhp and 220Nm of torque, is offered only with a six-speed torque converter automatic unit. We have driven the Astor, and you can read our review here.

    The 2021 MG Astor is offered in five colours including Spiced Orange, Aurora Silver, Glaze Red, Candy White, and Starry Black. Customers can choose from four variants including Style, Super, Smart, and Sharp. The following are the variant-wise features of the new MG Astor mid-size SUV.

    MG Astor Style

    10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system

    Electronic power steering with three modes

    PU leather upholstery on the dashboard, door trims, door arm-rest, and centre console

    LED headlamps with LED DRLs

    Dual airbags

    ABS with EBD

    ESP

    Rear parking sensors

    Speed alert system

    Seat-belt reminder system

    Hill Descent Control (HDC)

    Automatic climate control

    Air purifier

    Rear defogger and fog light

    Remote keyless entry

    MG Astor Super

    17-inch silver alloy wheels

    Reverse parking camera

    LED tail lights

    Satin silver roof rails

    Front fog lights with cornering function

    LED interior lights

    Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity

    Steering-mounted audio controls

    Electronic parking brake with auto-hold function (AT only)

    MG Astor Smart

    Personal AI assistant

    Digital car key using Bluetooth technology

    iSmart connectivity

    Seven-inch fully-digital instrument console

    Engine start-stop button

    Side airbags

    Perforated leather seat upholstery

    Cruise control

    Automatic headlamps

    TPMS

    Electrically foldable ORVMs

    Brit Dynamic exterior sporty black theme (turbo-variant only)

    Tuxedo black interior theme (turbo-variant only)

    MG Astor Sharp

    Dual-pane panoramic sunroof

    Rear Drive Assist (RDA)

    17-inch dual-tone alloy wheels

    Curtain airbags

    360-degree camera

    Six-way power-adjustable driver seat

    Rain-sensing wipers

    Blind Spot Detection (BSD)

    Lane Change Assist (LCA)

    Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA)

    Front and rear red brake calipers (turbo-variant only)

    17-inch turbine-inspired alloy wheels (turbo-variant only)

    ADAS Autonomous Level 2 technology (optional)

