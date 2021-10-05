Tata Punch unveiled: All you need to know

Post much wait, Tata Motors has unveiled the Punch micro-SUV in India. The new model is based on the Agile Light Flexible Advanced (ALFA) Architecture. The vehicle is available in four variant options – Pure, Adventure, Accomplished, and Creative. Interested customers can book the Tata Punch via the official website or at over 1,000 dealerships against a token amount of Rs 21,000. Interestingly, at the time of launch, the vehicle will be available in Rhythm and Dazzle customisation options. Additionally, the IRA connected car technology is optional on the top-spec variant.

Read below to learn more about the top feature highlights –

Exterior

Tata Punch is available in seven single and dual-tone colour options, which includes Orcus White (optional black roof), Daytona Grey (optional black roof), Tropical Mist (optional black roof), Atomic Orange (optional black roof), Meteor Bronze (optional black roof), Tornado Blue (optional white roof), and Calypso Red (optional white roof). Visually, the vehicle features the signature Humanity Line which is flanked by projector headlamps and LED DRLs. In terms of dimensions, the vehicle has a length of 3,827mm, a width of 1,945mm (with ORVMs), and a height of 1,615mm.

The cladding on the doors, wheel arches and sill highlights the SUV character. The vehicle offers a ground clearance of up to 190mm. The rear section gets signature LED tail lamps and depending on the variant, you get 16-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels. Interestingly, the vehicle offers 90-degree opening doors for easy ingress and egress. To drive over tricky terrain, the vehicle has an approach angle of 20.3 degrees and a departure angle of 37.6 degrees. Moreover, the vehicle has an unladen ramp over angle of 22.2 degrees.

Interior

The company claims that the Punch offers comfortable rear seating for three passengers with good legroom and best-in-class shoulder and hip room. The vehicle gets a Granite Black dashboard with Glacier Grey inserts and body-coloured AC vents. Additionally, the vehicle gets premium fabric seats with a signature tri-arrow pattern. Depending on the variant, the micro-SUV gets leather-wrapped steering wheel and gear shift knob. The vehicle offers a water wading capability of 370mm.

Depending on the variant, it gets a seven-inch Harman touchscreen infotainment unit with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. Additionally, the vehicle gets six speakers (four speakers and two tweeters), seven-inch coloured TFT, USB port, voice recognition, and voice alerts for driver assistance. The system also offers media, phone and navigation mirroring between infotainment and the instrument cluster.

Engine

Tata Punch is powered by a new-gen 1.2-litre Revotron petrol engine that generates 84bhp at 6,000rpm and 113Nm of torque at 3,300rpm. This engine comes mated to a five-speed manual and AMT option. The vehicle offers two engine drive modes (Eco and City) to meet individual driving needs. Interestingly, the AMT option gets the first-in-segment ‘Traction-Pro Mode’ which is particularly helpful in situations where one of the wheels is stuck in mud or low traction surfaces. For added convenience, the vehicle offers cruise control and Idle Start Stop mode, which automatically turns off the engine at signals and traffics to further enhance fuel efficiency.

Safety

In terms of safety, the vehicle offers dual airbags, ABS with EBD and corner safety control, front fog lamp with cornering function, child seat ISOFIX anchor points, parametric alarm system, reverse parking camera, tyre puncture repair kit, driver and co-driver seat belt reminders, and the first-in-segment Brake Sway Control – which reportedly detects the tendency of instability during abrupt braking before the ABS kicks in to avoid vehicle swaying from the driving path. Overall, Tata Motors claims that the vehicle extensively uses high strength steel for added protection.