    Volvo XC60 facelift teased ahead of launch in India

    Aditya Nadkarni

    Volvo XC60 facelift teased ahead of launch in India

    - The Volvo XC60 facelift will feature a revised exterior design

    - The 2.0-litre diesel mill in the outgoing model is likely to be replaced by a 2.0-litre petrol motor

    Volvo Cars India unveiled the updated XC60 SUV back in March this year. The Swedish automobile marque has now teased the facelifted model ahead of its launch in the country that is likely to take place soon.

    Changes to the exterior design of the 2021 Volvo XC60 include a new grille, a redesigned front bumper, a new set of alloy wheels, and new paint options. In terms of safety, the model will get the latest ADAS system with automatic braking and collision avoidance, Pilot Assist function, and detection of other road users.

    Inside, the model will receive updates in the form of a new Android-powered touchscreen infotainment system with built-in google apps and services. Also on offer from the brand will be the ‘Digital Services‘ package that will give users access to a host of services. 

    Under the hood, the 2.0-litre diesel motor of the outgoing Volvo XC60 is expected to be replaced by a 2.0-litre, four-cylinder petrol mill. It remains unknown at the moment which state of tune this engine will be offered in for the Indian market. Stay tuned for updates.

