    2021 Volvo S90 and XC60 launch - What to expect

    Ninad Ambre

    2021 Volvo S90 and XC60 launch - What to expect

    Volvo is all prepped to launch the mild-hybrid variants of the upcoming S90 and XC60 in India. Both these cars are expected to make their debut tomorrow for the Indian market, and here's what to expect.

    The carmaker has made subtle tweaks to the XC60 for the 2021 model year. Enhancements include a new grille along with a redesigned front bumper and alloy wheel design. The XC60 will also come equipped with an updated Android-based infotainment system with Google maps. Then, there will be the addition of the Advanced Driver-Assistance System (ADAS) as well.

    Infotainment System

    On the other hand, the S90 mild-hybrid is also expected to get minor cosmetic changes including re-sculpted bumpers, redesigned lights, a ducktail spoiler, and a different pattern of alloy wheels. Inside its cabin, this sedan will also get an enhanced infotainment system and ADAS. At present, the car is only offered as an oil-burner with a 2.0-litre diesel mill producing 187bhp and 400Nm of torque. It is mated to an eight-speed automatic transmission.

    Volvo has been tight-lipped about the new engine specifications and trims. However, both the S90 and XC60 are likely to be powered by a 2.0-litre petrol engine. It will be paired with a 48V mild-hybrid system and is expected to come mated to an automatic transmission. We are hoping all the details of the powertrain to be disclosed tomorrow along with variant-wise specifics.

    Left Rear Three Quarter
    Volvo XC60 Image
    Volvo XC60
    ₹ 60.89 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
