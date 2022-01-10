CarWale
    Volvo India registers 27 per cent Y-o-Y growth

    Gajanan Kashikar

    Swedish luxury automaker Volvo has sold 1,724 cars in 2021 and has recorded 27 per cent year on year growth in India. In comparison to 2021, the brand sold 1,361 vehicles in 2020.

    Volvo’s SUV lineup was the key contributor to last year’s growth, especially the XC60 and XC40. Interestingly, the XC60 was the best-selling model of 2021 for the brand, followed by the XC40. The carmaker recently launched updated versions of the XC60, XC90 and the flagship S90 here, while the S60 was launched in January 2021.

    Volvo S60 Right Front Three Quarter

    All the refreshed models launched in India last year come with a petrol-only powertrain mated to an automatic transmission. On the other hand, the XC60, XC90 and S90 get a 48-volt mild-hybrid system incorporated with their 2.0-litre petrol motor. Meanwhile, Volvo has also upgraded the infotainment system in the XC60 and S90, which now features a Google-owned Android-powered infotainment system with in-built Google apps. To learn more about the XC60, do read our first-drive review here.

    Volvo S60 Dashboard

    Commenting on the annual performance of the brand, Jyoti Malhotra, Managing Director, Volvo Car India, said, “We have registered good numbers in spite of the headwinds the industry faced in 2021 and are hopeful of addressing the supply challenges that resulted because of disruption of global supply chains last year.”

    Volvo S60 Left Rear Three Quarter

    She further added, “We are confident that this year our all petrol portfolio will further boost our growth trajectory. 2022 is also going to be a historic year for the company as we will be launching our first electric car the XC40 Recharge. We intend keeping our commitment to our customers of offering a new electric car model every year from now on”.

