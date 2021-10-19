Volvo XC60 mild-hybrid facelift launched in India at Rs 61.90 lakh

- The Volvo XC60 facelift is powered by a new 2.0-litre petrol engine

Volvo Cars India has introduced the XC60 facelift in India, with prices starting at Rs 61.90 lakh (ex-showroom). The company has also launched the S90 mild-hybrid variant in the country with a price tag of Rs 61.90 lakh (ex-showroom).

Unveiled in March 2021, the updated Volvo XC60 facelift is powered by a new 2.0-litre, four-cylinder, petrol engine that replaces the 2.0-litre, four-cylinder, diesel motor from the outgoing model. The new engine produces 250bhp and 350Nm of torque. This new motor is paired with a 48V mild-hybrid system.

In terms of design, the 2021 Volvo XC60 receives a reworked front bumper, a new grille, and a new set of alloy wheels. The model is offered in six colours including Crystal White Pearl, Osmium Grey, Onyx Black, Denim Blue, Pine Grey, and Fusion Red.

Inside, the new Volvo XC60 facelift comes equipped with an Android-powered touchscreen infotainment system with built-in google apps and services, a ‘Digital Services’ package, Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) with automatic braking and collision avoidance, as well as Pilot Assistance function and detection of other road users. A few other notable features include a 360-degree camera, adaptive cruise control, an air purifier, BLIS with CTA, an 1100-watt, Bowers and Wilkins-sourced 15-speaker music system, front seats with massage function, and Nappa leather upholstery.