    Volvo hikes car prices by up to four per cent

    Ninad Ambre

    - Price hike between two to four per cent

    - Attributed to rising input costs

    - Change effective immediately

    Volvo Car India has revised the prices of most of its vehicles following the rise in input costs. The price hike ranges between two to four per cent across its portfolio.

    As a result, the ex-showroom price of Volvo cars has increased between one lakh to three lakh rupees. The S90 sedan costs Rs 65.9 lakh now with a two per cent increment in its ex-showroom price. With a three per cent rise in price, the XC40 and XC90 are now priced at Rs 44.5 lakh and Rs 93.9 lakh, respectively. Similarly, the petrol mild-hybrid XC60 gets a four per cent hike in its ex-showroom price, now retailing at Rs 65.9 lakh. Meanwhile, the S60 prices remain the same.

    Volvo customers will have to bear the additional burden as the global supply chain has been disrupted and there's a volatile forex situation paired with higher logistic costs. Still, the good thing is that customers who had booked a Volvo car before April 12 are being offered price protection. However, the bookings after that will come under the new price announcement.

    The carmaker hasn't confirmed the exact price difference yet. However, the current car pricing has been updated on our website and can be checked here. The detailed variant-wise on-road prices might vary according to your region/city. Also, do check out Volvo's upcoming full-electric XC40 Recharge SUV in the video below.

    Volvo XC40
    ₹ 44.43 Lakh
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
