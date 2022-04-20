Nissan ceases Datsun production in India

- Nissan ends Datsun Redigo production in India

- Aftersales service, warranty support, parts availability to continue via the national dealership network

Nissan India has put an end to Datsun's journey in the country. The production of the Datsun Redigo has ceased at the company’s facility in Chennai. However, the sales of the existing stock will continue and the company will continue to provide aftersales service, warranty support, and ensure parts availability via the national dealership network.

The production for the Go and the Go Plus had ceased a while ago. Over the last few years, Nissan had been planning on phasing out the Datsun brand globally. The company had discontinued the Datsun brand in Russia and Indonesia way back in 2020 and until today, India was the last market where the Datsun brand was operational.

The Datsun brand had been struggling with low sales numbers for a while now. The Redigo was the last product from Datsun to receive an update in 2020.