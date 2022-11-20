CarWale

    Jay Shah

    Volvo S60 delisted from official website

    - Received its last update in January 2021

    - Was powered by a 2.0-litre petrol mild-hybrid powertrain 

    A few months back, Volvo Cars India updated its line-up with the introduction of mild-hybrid powertrains and an extended feature list. However, the Swedish carmaker excluded the entry-level S60 from the lot which had last received an update back in January 2021. Now, the automaker has delisted the luxury sedan from the Indian website hinting at its discontinuation. 

    The Volvo S60 was available in a single fully-loaded T4 Inscription trim and was powered by a 2.0-litre petrol engine which delivered 190bhp and 300Nm of peak torque. The motor was coupled with an eight-speed automatic transmission. 

    The S60 was an alternative to the likes of the Audi A4, BMW 3 Series, Mercedes-Benz C-Class, and Jaguar XE. The feature highlights of the sedan were a nine-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, a Harman Kardon stereo system, four-zone climate control, an electric sunroof, and a wireless charging pad. The S60 was also equipped with active safety features such as adaptive cruise control, lane-keep aid, and city safety with steering assist. 

    The current portfolio of Volvo in India comprises Volvo S90, Volvo XC40 mild-hybrid, Volvo XC60, Volvo XC40 Recharge, and Volvo XC90. All the mentioned models except for the XC40 Recharge are powered by a petrol engine and mated to an automatic transmission. 

    In other news, Volvo has recently unveiled the EX90 electric SUV globally. The EX90 is the electric version of the XC90 and is powered by a 111kWh battery pack which feeds the dual electric motors for a combined power output of 496bhp and 900Nm of peak torque. Volvo claims a WLTP claimed range of up to 600 kilometres and a 10 to 80 per cent charging time of under 30 minutes. 

