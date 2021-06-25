Volvo India introduces car subscription programme

- Volvo Car India launches car subscription with Orix in Delhi and Haryana

- The company will offer various models from the product range as a part of the programme

Volvo Car India has launched a subscription programme for customers in Delhi and Haryana. The company has partnered with Orix and will offer new and pre-owned cars under the programme.

The choice of models under Volvo’s new ‘Subscribe to Safety’ programme include the XC40, XC60, and the XC90 in the new and pre-owned formats. Additionally, the S60 will also be offered as a part of the new car subscriptions.

Volvo India has revealed that the subscription cost will include maintenance, insurance, registration, and road tax. The brand will also offer 24x7 RSA, a white number plate, and tenures starting with a period of 12 months. The Swedish marque is yet to reveal the model-wise subscription costs.