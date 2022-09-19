CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending Searches

    Volvo XC40 facelift feature list leaked ahead of launch

    Authors Image

    Aditya Nadkarni

    572 Views
    Volvo XC40 facelift feature list leaked ahead of launch

    - The facelifted Volvo XC40 will get a host of new features

    - The model will be powered by a 2.0-litre petrol engine with a mild-hybrid system

    Volvo Cars India is all set to announce the prices of the XC40 facelift and the XC90 facelift in the country on 21 September. Ahead of the launch, the feature list of the facelifted XC40 has been leaked on the web.

    Volvo XC40 Front View

    According to the leaked data, the new Volvo XC40 facelift will get LED headlamps, a 12.3-inch second-generation driver display, a crystal gear knob, two type-C ports for the front row, new interior theme and inserts, BLIS with cross-traffic alert, active noise control, air purifier, multi-filter with AQI meter, auto-dimming ORVMs, touring tune for the chassis, new 18-inch alloy wheels, rear collision mitigation support, and wired Apple CarPlay. Also on offer will be a parking climate function that enables pre-ventilation and prolonged heating even after the car is switched off. This feature is connected through the brand’s mobile application.

    In comparison to the outgoing model, the VolvoXC40 facelift will lose out on drive mode switches, dual-tone colour options, Road Sign Information (RSI), and static bending function for the headlamps. The updated model will be offered in five colours including Crystal White, Fjord Blue, Fusion Red, Onyx Black, and Sage Green.

    Volvo XC40 Front View

    Under the hood, the 2022 Volvo XC40 will be powered by the same 2.0-litre turbo-petrol engine, albeit with a power output of 197bhp and 300Nm of torque, which is an increase of 7bhp over the previous iteration. This motor will be paired with a 48V mild-hybrid system, and the SUV will be available in a single variant called XC40 Ultimate B4 mild-hybrid.

    Image Source

    Also read:

    Volvo XC40 Recharge First Drive Review

    New Volvo XC40 Recharge launched in India at Rs 55.90 lakh

    Volvo XC40 Image
    Volvo XC40
    ₹ 44.43 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Next 
    Bridgestone Sturdo tyres introduced in India

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Volvo XC40 Gallery

    Featured Cars

    • SUVS
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Hyundai Creta

    Hyundai Creta

    ₹ 10.44 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All SUV Cars
    Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder

    Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder

    ₹ 15.11 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    9thSEP
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara

    Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara

    ₹ 11.00 - 18.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Sep 2022 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    View All Upcoming Cars
    • volvo-cars
    • other brands
    Volvo XC40 Recharge

    Volvo XC40 Recharge

    ₹ 55.90 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Volvo-Cars

    Volvo XC40 Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai₹ 53.21 Lakh
    Bangalore₹ 57.07 Lakh
    Delhi₹ 52.10 Lakh
    Pune₹ 53.21 Lakh
    Hyderabad₹ 55.26 Lakh
    Ahmedabad₹ 49.03 Lakh
    Chennai₹ 53.94 Lakh
    Kolkata₹ 51.70 Lakh
    Chandigarh₹ 49.46 Lakh

    Popular Videos

    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Volvo XC40 facelift feature list leaked ahead of launch