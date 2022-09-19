Volvo XC40 facelift feature list leaked ahead of launch

- The facelifted Volvo XC40 will get a host of new features

- The model will be powered by a 2.0-litre petrol engine with a mild-hybrid system

Volvo Cars India is all set to announce the prices of the XC40 facelift and the XC90 facelift in the country on 21 September. Ahead of the launch, the feature list of the facelifted XC40 has been leaked on the web.

According to the leaked data, the new Volvo XC40 facelift will get LED headlamps, a 12.3-inch second-generation driver display, a crystal gear knob, two type-C ports for the front row, new interior theme and inserts, BLIS with cross-traffic alert, active noise control, air purifier, multi-filter with AQI meter, auto-dimming ORVMs, touring tune for the chassis, new 18-inch alloy wheels, rear collision mitigation support, and wired Apple CarPlay. Also on offer will be a parking climate function that enables pre-ventilation and prolonged heating even after the car is switched off. This feature is connected through the brand’s mobile application.

In comparison to the outgoing model, the VolvoXC40 facelift will lose out on drive mode switches, dual-tone colour options, Road Sign Information (RSI), and static bending function for the headlamps. The updated model will be offered in five colours including Crystal White, Fjord Blue, Fusion Red, Onyx Black, and Sage Green.

Under the hood, the 2022 Volvo XC40 will be powered by the same 2.0-litre turbo-petrol engine, albeit with a power output of 197bhp and 300Nm of torque, which is an increase of 7bhp over the previous iteration. This motor will be paired with a 48V mild-hybrid system, and the SUV will be available in a single variant called XC40 Ultimate B4 mild-hybrid.

