Bridgestone Sturdo tyres introduced in India

- The Bridgestone Sturdo tyres claim to offer up to 29 per cent longer life

- It will be available in a range of 27 sizes

Bridgestone India has launched the Sturdo range of tyres for the passenger vehicle segment. According to the company, this new range of tyres have a special tread compound that extends tyre life by up to 29 per cent than its current offerings, while also improving the ride quality on uneven roads.

The Bridgestone Sturdo tyres are available in 27 sizes ranging from 12-inches to 16-inches with multiple variants. It is targeted at hatchbacks, sedans, and certain CUV models. The brand claims that the Sturdo tyre range has been developed for Indian roads.

Speaking on the occasion, Parag Satpute, Managing Director, Bridgestone India, said, “Bridgestone has globally been on the forefront of tyre technology, and this is now showcased in India through our new offering in the passenger car segment- Bridgestone Sturdo. The Sturdo range has up to 29 per cent longer tyre life and is beneficial to the end user from the perspective of the economics of owning the tyres. Bridgestone currently holds a leading stance in the market, and we are confident that this latest offering will further boost our positioning. Sturdo is an example of Bridgestone’s commitment to ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’. Our continued consumer-centric focus aimed at offering the best mobility solutions to the vast and fast developing Indian market matching the best global standards”.