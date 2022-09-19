CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending Searches

    Bridgestone Sturdo tyres introduced in India

    Authors Image

    Aditya Nadkarni

    42 Views
    Bridgestone Sturdo tyres introduced in India

    - The Bridgestone Sturdo tyres claim to offer up to 29 per cent longer life

    - It will be available in a range of 27 sizes

    Bridgestone India has launched the Sturdo range of tyres for the passenger vehicle segment. According to the company, this new range of tyres have a special tread compound that extends tyre life by up to 29 per cent than its current offerings, while also improving the ride quality on uneven roads. 

    The Bridgestone Sturdo tyres are available in 27 sizes ranging from 12-inches to 16-inches with multiple variants. It is targeted at hatchbacks, sedans, and certain CUV models. The brand claims that the Sturdo tyre range has been developed for Indian roads.

    Speaking on the occasion, Parag Satpute, Managing Director, Bridgestone India, said, “Bridgestone has globally been on the forefront of tyre technology, and this is now showcased in India through our new offering in the passenger car segment- Bridgestone Sturdo. The Sturdo range has up to 29 per cent longer tyre life and is beneficial to the end user from the perspective of the economics of owning the tyres. Bridgestone currently holds a leading stance in the market, and we are confident that this latest offering will further boost our positioning. Sturdo is an example of Bridgestone’s commitment to ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’. Our continued consumer-centric focus aimed at offering the best mobility solutions to the vast and fast developing Indian market matching the best global standards”.

    Hyundai Venue Image
    Hyundai Venue
    ₹ 7.53 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Next 
    BYD Atto 3 EV teased again ahead of India launch next month

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Hyundai Venue Gallery

    • images
    • videos
    Hyundai Kona Korea Drive Review
    youtube-icon
    Hyundai Kona Korea Drive Review
    ByCarWale Team28 Jun 2019
    7483 Views
    28 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • COMPACT SUVS
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Maruti Suzuki Brezza

    Maruti Suzuki Brezza

    ₹ 7.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Compact SUV Cars
    Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder

    Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder

    ₹ 15.11 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    9thSEP
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara

    Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara

    ₹ 11.00 - 18.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Sep 2022 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    View All Upcoming Cars
    • hyundai-cars
    • other brands
    Hyundai Venue

    Hyundai Venue

    ₹ 7.53 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Hyundai-Cars

    Hyundai Venue Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai₹ 8.84 Lakh
    Bangalore₹ 9.17 Lakh
    Delhi₹ 8.59 Lakh
    Pune₹ 8.88 Lakh
    Hyderabad₹ 9.02 Lakh
    Ahmedabad₹ 8.37 Lakh
    Chennai₹ 8.80 Lakh
    Kolkata₹ 8.73 Lakh
    Chandigarh₹ 8.36 Lakh

    Popular Videos

    Hyundai Kona Korea Drive Review
    youtube-icon
    Hyundai Kona Korea Drive Review
    ByCarWale Team28 Jun 2019
    7483 Views
    28 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Bridgestone Sturdo tyres introduced in India