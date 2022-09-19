CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending Searches

    Production of left-hand-drive Skoda Kushaq begins

    Authors Image

    Jay Shah

    185 Views
    Production of left-hand-drive Skoda Kushaq begins

    - To be exported to global markets

    - SAVIPL operates two manufacturing facilities at Pune and Aurangabad

    Skoda Auto Volkswagen India Private Limited has commenced with the manufacturing of the left-hand-drive version of the Skoda Kushaq for export to global markets. The Kushaq was the first model to debut under the brand’s India 2.0 project followed by Volkswagen Taigun, Skoda Slavia, and Volkswagen Virtus

    Skoda Kushaq Dashboard

    The Skoda Kushaq debuted in June last year and is currently offered in Active, Ambition, Ambition Classic, Style, and Monte Carlo versions. Last month, the carmaker also rejigged the feature list of the mid-size SUV and added a tyre pressure monitoring system and idle start/stop function as standard across all variants. 

    Skoda Kushaq Right Rear Three Quarter

    The Kushaq can be had in two petrol powertrains. The first one is a 1.0-litre TSI engine that generates 114bhp and 178Nm of torque. The latter is the more potent 1.5-litre TSI motor that puts out 148bhp and 250Nm of peak torque. The transmission options include a six-speed manual, a six-speed automatic, and a seven-speed DSG unit. 

    Skoda Kushaq Front View

    Commenting on the occasion, Piyush Arora, Managing Director of SAVWIPL, said, “Since its world premiere in India last year, the Škoda Kushaq has created a strong market presence and contributed significantly to the success of the brand and the group in India. This world-class SUV, which will soon be heading to international markets, will showcase India’s manufacturing excellence on a global stage.”

    Skoda Kushaq Image
    Skoda Kushaq
    ₹ 11.29 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Previous 
    Mercedes-Benz EQS 580 4MATIC official bookings open
     Next 
    Volvo XC40 facelift feature list leaked ahead of launch

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Skoda Kushaq Gallery

    • images
    • videos
    Skoda Octavia RS 360
    youtube-icon
    Skoda Octavia RS 360
    ByCarWale Team06 Sep 2017
    5133 Views
    5 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • SUVS
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Hyundai Creta

    Hyundai Creta

    ₹ 10.44 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All SUV Cars
    Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder

    Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder

    ₹ 15.11 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    9thSEP
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara

    Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara

    ₹ 11.00 - 18.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Sep 2022 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    View All Upcoming Cars
    • skoda-cars
    • other brands
    Skoda Kushaq

    Skoda Kushaq

    ₹ 11.29 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Skoda-Cars

    Skoda Kushaq Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai₹ 13.28 Lakh
    Bangalore₹ 14.13 Lakh
    Delhi₹ 13.18 Lakh
    Pune₹ 13.29 Lakh
    Hyderabad₹ 13.80 Lakh
    Ahmedabad₹ 12.46 Lakh
    Chennai₹ 13.56 Lakh
    Kolkata₹ 12.46 Lakh
    Chandigarh₹ 12.34 Lakh

    Popular Videos

    Skoda Octavia RS 360
    youtube-icon
    Skoda Octavia RS 360
    ByCarWale Team06 Sep 2017
    5133 Views
    5 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Production of left-hand-drive Skoda Kushaq begins