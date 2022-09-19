Production of left-hand-drive Skoda Kushaq begins

- To be exported to global markets

- SAVIPL operates two manufacturing facilities at Pune and Aurangabad

Skoda Auto Volkswagen India Private Limited has commenced with the manufacturing of the left-hand-drive version of the Skoda Kushaq for export to global markets. The Kushaq was the first model to debut under the brand’s India 2.0 project followed by Volkswagen Taigun, Skoda Slavia, and Volkswagen Virtus.

The Skoda Kushaq debuted in June last year and is currently offered in Active, Ambition, Ambition Classic, Style, and Monte Carlo versions. Last month, the carmaker also rejigged the feature list of the mid-size SUV and added a tyre pressure monitoring system and idle start/stop function as standard across all variants.

The Kushaq can be had in two petrol powertrains. The first one is a 1.0-litre TSI engine that generates 114bhp and 178Nm of torque. The latter is the more potent 1.5-litre TSI motor that puts out 148bhp and 250Nm of peak torque. The transmission options include a six-speed manual, a six-speed automatic, and a seven-speed DSG unit.

Commenting on the occasion, Piyush Arora, Managing Director of SAVWIPL, said, “Since its world premiere in India last year, the Škoda Kushaq has created a strong market presence and contributed significantly to the success of the brand and the group in India. This world-class SUV, which will soon be heading to international markets, will showcase India’s manufacturing excellence on a global stage.”