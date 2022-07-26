CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches

    New Volvo XC40 Recharge launched in India at Rs 55.90 lakh

    हिंदी में पढ़ें
    Authors Image

    Aditya Nadkarni

    627 Views
    New Volvo XC40 Recharge launched in India at Rs 55.90 lakh

    - The India-spec Volvo XC40 Recharge was unveiled last year

    - The model will be the brand’s first pure electric offering in the country

    The 2022 Volvo XC40 Recharge has been launched in India, with prices starting at Rs 55.90 lakh (ex-showroom). Deliveries of the model, which is available in a single, fully-loaded variant known as P8 AWD, will begin in October this year.

    On the outside, the new Volvo XC40 Recharge sets itself apart from the ICE version with the help of a blanked-out grille finished in the body colour and the Recharge badging on the bootlid. A few other notable features of the exterior design include LED headlamps, 19-inch dual-tone alloy wheels, black cladding on the front and rear bumpers, and vertically stacked LED tail lights.

    Volvo XC40 Recharge Dashboard

    The interiors of the 2022 Volvo XC40 Recharge receive features such as a 12-inch fully-digital instrument cluster, a 360-degree camera, electrically adjustable front seats with memory function, adaptive cruise control, lane keep assist, dual-zone climate control, a 13-speaker Harman Kardon-sourced music system, and a vertically-stacked touchscreen infotainment system.

    Propelling the Volvo XC40 Recharge is a 78kWh battery pack producing a maximum power output of 402bhp and 660Nm of torque. This motor, which will send power to all four wheels, is claimed to return a range of 418kms on a single charge. The XC40 Recharge can sprint to 100kmph from a standstill in 4.9 seconds, while the top speed is electronically limited to 180kmph. The battery pack can be charged from 10-80 per cent in 28 minutes with the help of a 150kW DC fast charger. We have driven the Volvo XC40 Recharge and our review is now live.

    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Previous 
    New Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder to be launched in India in August
     Next 
    Tata Motors to deliver 1,000 XPres-T EVs for cab services

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Volvo XC40 Recharge Gallery

    Featured Cars

    • SUVS
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Mahindra Scorpio-N

    Mahindra Scorpio-N

    ₹ 11.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All SUV Cars
    Volvo XC40 Recharge

    Volvo XC40 Recharge

    ₹ 55.90 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    26thJUL
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Hyundai New Tucson
    LAUNCHING SOON

    Hyundai New Tucson

    ₹ 26.00 - 32.00 LakhEstimated Price

    4th Aug 2022Expected Launch
    View All Upcoming Cars
    • volvo-cars
    • other brands
    Volvo XC40 Recharge

    Volvo XC40 Recharge

    ₹ 55.90 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    26thJUL
    All Volvo-Cars

    Volvo XC40 Recharge Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Delhi₹ 59.24 Lakh

    Popular Videos

    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • New Volvo XC40 Recharge launched in India at Rs 55.90 lakh