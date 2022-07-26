New Volvo XC40 Recharge launched in India at Rs 55.90 lakh

- The India-spec Volvo XC40 Recharge was unveiled last year

- The model will be the brand’s first pure electric offering in the country

The 2022 Volvo XC40 Recharge has been launched in India, with prices starting at Rs 55.90 lakh (ex-showroom). Deliveries of the model, which is available in a single, fully-loaded variant known as P8 AWD, will begin in October this year.

On the outside, the new Volvo XC40 Recharge sets itself apart from the ICE version with the help of a blanked-out grille finished in the body colour and the Recharge badging on the bootlid. A few other notable features of the exterior design include LED headlamps, 19-inch dual-tone alloy wheels, black cladding on the front and rear bumpers, and vertically stacked LED tail lights.

The interiors of the 2022 Volvo XC40 Recharge receive features such as a 12-inch fully-digital instrument cluster, a 360-degree camera, electrically adjustable front seats with memory function, adaptive cruise control, lane keep assist, dual-zone climate control, a 13-speaker Harman Kardon-sourced music system, and a vertically-stacked touchscreen infotainment system.

Propelling the Volvo XC40 Recharge is a 78kWh battery pack producing a maximum power output of 402bhp and 660Nm of torque. This motor, which will send power to all four wheels, is claimed to return a range of 418kms on a single charge. The XC40 Recharge can sprint to 100kmph from a standstill in 4.9 seconds, while the top speed is electronically limited to 180kmph. The battery pack can be charged from 10-80 per cent in 28 minutes with the help of a 150kW DC fast charger. We have driven the Volvo XC40 Recharge and our review is now live.