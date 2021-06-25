BMW 5 Series 530d Vs Mercedes-Benz E-Class E350d - Comparison test

When it comes to luxurious saloons, everyone thinks of either the E-Class or the 5 Series. Both of these opulent cars are popular as flagship vehicles by the German giants and they are always ready to go head-to-head. Well, here is the occasion. BMW has launched the 5 Series facelift in the country and even the updated Mercedes-Benz E-Class arrived here in March 2021.

Since both traditional rivals are here, we are going to stack up the BMW 5 Series 530d M Sport against the Mercedes-Benz E350d AMG Line to learn which car excels in terms of luxury, features and performance. To read our in-depth first drive review of the BMW 5 Series facelift, please do click here.

Exterior

For the first time, Mercedes-Benz has offered the AMG line E-Class in India and hence the E350d variant gets an AMG exterior body kit that includes a redesigned bonnet, diamond-studded grille, bumpers, side skirts as well as LED high-performance headlights and LED taillights.

On the other hand, the 5 Series 530d M Sport comes with an M aerodynamic kit that includes distinctive bumpers, M Sport brakes with dark blue brake callipers, front and rear apron, rear diffuser and so on. Besides, the saloon also features BMW LED Laser headlights with a 650m range and selective beam.

Interior

This 5 Series M Sport has a plush interior with full Nappa leather upholstery - available in two exclusive tones - Ivory White and Mokka. In addition to that, there is an M leather steering, a head-up display, a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, 12.3-inch infotainment with Live Cockpit Professional, electric roller blind for rear-window, manual roller blinds for rear-side windows, a sunroof, a wireless charging pad, electric-assist for the front comfort seats, four-zone climate control, six colours of ambient lighting and a 16-speaker, 464-watt Harman Kardon surround sound system.

Mercedes-Benz always goes the extra mile to offer more features for the rear seat passengers. Thus the E-Class E350d gets electronically adjustable rear seats with memory and reclining function (37-degree). Apart from that, there is also a retractable touchscreen tablet and a wireless charging pad. Moreover, the cabin is upholstered in Artico leather and is offered in two different colours - Beige and Black. It is also equipped with two MBUX 12.3-inch displays, three-zone climate control, 64 colours of ambient lighting and a 13-speaker, 590-watt Burmester sound system.

Features

The sumptuous E-Class comes with active brake assist, active park assist with parktronic, 360-degree camera, pre-safe, active bonnet, air suspension with continuously variable damper control, a mirror package, seven airbags, tyre pressure monitoring system and soft-door close.

Whereas, the driver-focussed 5 Series is equipped with eight airbags, dynamic stability control, cornering brake control, attentiveness assistant, active park distance control, dynamic traction control, a launch control function, adaptive suspension with independent damping, parking assistance plus with multiple surround-view cameras, reversing assistance, BMW display key with remote parking and electronic differential lock control.

Engine and Transmission

The fresh BMW 5 Series 530d M Sport gets a 3.0-litre turbo six-cylinder diesel engine mated to an eight-speed Sport transmission that makes 261bhp and 620Nm of torque.

Meanwhile, the updated E-Class E350d AMG line gets a 3.0-litre six-cylinder diesel motor paired with a nine-speed automatic that generates 282bhp and 600Nm of torque.

Conclusion

Being classy German cars, neither of the brands overlook safety, comfort and features. The 5 Series 530d and the E-Class E350d are top of the range models and hence they are equipped with an ocean of features. Moreover, the sheer opulence of the chauffeur package in the E-Class offers better comfort and additional features than the 5 Series. However, if you want a similar rear-seat experience in a BMW car, the 6 Series GT is a sensible option.

Having the special exterior packs, both the saloons look sportier than their standard variants. And the only distinction between the two is one is made for driving pleasure and another for being chauffeured.

Prices

The 5 Series costs Rs 71.90 lakh (Introductory, ex-showroom) while the E-Class is priced at Rs 80.90 lakh (ex-showroom). However, BMW will increase the prices of the 5 Series soon. Even then it would not be as expensive as the E-Class.