Skoda new mid-size sedan to co-exist with the Rapid

- Likely to be launched by the end of this year

- To be a petrol-only model

Skoda Auto India is back in the game with the launch of the new-gen Octavia and will also launch the Kushaq SUV next week. Not resting there, the Czech carmaker will continue its launch spree with the Kodiaq and an all-new mid-size sedan; both of them scheduled to be introduced by the end of 2021. Now, Zac Hollis, Brand Director, Skoda Auto India, has confirmed that the upcoming mid-size sedan will be positioned above the current-gen Rapid. Both the models will co-exist in the brand’s India portfolio.

The mid-size sedan has already begun testing in the country and based on the spy shots leaked on the web, the model appears to be significantly bigger and longer than the Rapid. To be based on the same MQB A0 IN platform as the upcoming Kushaq, the sedan has been codenamed ANB and will feature the familiar butterfly-shaped front grille, a sunroof, a two-spoke steering wheel, boot-mounted mounted number plate slot, and alloy wheels.

We expect the Rapid’s 1.0-litre TSI engine to be borrowed for the new sedan that generates 109bhp and 175Nm of peak torque. The six-speed manual and six-speed automatic transmission are also expected to be offered on the new sedan.

Image Source