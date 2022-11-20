Tata Tiago NRG i-CNG variant prices start at Rs 7.40 lakh

- The Tata Tiago NRG i-CNG is available in two variants

- The CNG-powered version is claimed to return a mileage of 26.4km/kg

Tata Motors has launched the Tiago NRG -iCNG version in India, with prices starting at Rs 7.40 lakh (ex-showroom). The model, which the company refers to as ‘India’s first tough-roader CNG’, is available in two variants, XT and XZ.

At the heart of the Tata Tiago NRG i-CNG variant is a 1.2-litre, three-cylinder, Revotron petrol engine that develops 72bhp and 95Nm of torque. This motor is paired only to a five-speed manual transmission.

Exterior highlights on the Tata Tiago NRG i-CNG include black body cladding all around, new faux skid plates at the front and rear, black roof, ORVMs, and roof rails, fog lights, plastic cladding on the tail-gate, and dual-tone alloy wheels. The variant is offered in four colours such as Cloudy Grey, Fire Red, Polar White, and Foresta Green.

Inside, the Tata Tiago NRG i-CNG variant gets equipment in the form of a Charcoal Black theme, a seven-inch touchscreen infotainment system, an eight-speaker surround sound music system, steering-mounted controls, a cooled glove-box, a fully digital instrument console, a flat-bottom steering wheel, an engine start-stop button, and a height-adjustable driver seat.

The following are the prices of the Tata Tiago NRG i-CNG (all prices, ex-showroom):

Tiago NRG iCNG XT: Rs 7.40 lakh

Tiago NRG iCNG XZ: Rs 7.80 lakh