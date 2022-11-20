Maruti Suzuki clocks milestone of 3,500 sales outlets

- 170 new sales outlets opened between April to October 2022

- Maruti Suzuki has a sales network across 2,250 cities

Maruti Suzuki has surpassed 3,500 sales outlets in the country. The milestone 3,500th dealership was the Nexa outlet that has been inaugurated in Hyderabad. Currently, the automaker has a presence in over 2,250 cities.

The company added 237 showrooms in FY 2021-22. Expanding its presence further, 170 new outlets were opened between April to October this year. Besides this, Maruti Suzuki has also expanded its subscription service – ‘Maruti Suzuki Subscribe’ to over 25 cities. The subscription program is available for all Maruti Suzuki cars with tenures ranging from 12 to 48 months and a monthly rental starting at Rs 11,500.

Earlier this month, Maruti Suzuki has also expanded its CNG portfolio with the addition of three new models – Maruti Suzuki Baleno CNG, Maruti Suzuki XL6 CNG, and Maruti Suzuki Alto CNG. These are powered by 1.2-litre petrol, 1.5-litre petrol, and 1.0-litre petrol engines and mated to a five-speed manual gearbox.

Hisashi Takeuchi, Managing Director and CEO, Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said, “I congratulate teams at Maruti Suzuki, and our dealer partners for their efforts to strengthen our network across the country. This milestone coincides with the landmark of commemorating 40 years of Suzuki’s partnership with the people of India. Expanding our reach to 3,500 sales outlets reflects the company’s continued commitment to reaching out with the best quality products to our customers.”