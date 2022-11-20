CarWale

    Pravaig new electric SUV exterior colours revealed

    - Likely to be offered in 11 exterior colours

    - To be unveiled on 25 November

    Pravaig Dynamics is all set to unveil its newest electric SUV on 25 November. Ahead of the official unveiling, the homegrown EV maker has released a new teaser revealing the exterior colours in which the new EV will be offered. As per the video, the electric SUV is expected to be offered in a total of 11 shades. 

    Right Rear Three Quarter

    The hues carry interesting names such as Emperor Purple, Shani Black, Haldi Yellow, Moon Gray, 5.56 Green, Hindigo, Bordeaux, Lithium, Kaziranga Green, Vermillion Red, and Siachen Blue. As for the exterior styling, the electric SUV from Pravaig will have a strong upright shoulder and a flat roofline and a connecting LED tail lamp design. 

    While the exact battery capacity is yet to be disclosed, the automaker has said that the SUV will have an output of 402bhp and 602Nm of torque with a top speed of 210kmph. It also claims a zero to 100kmph sprint time of 4.9 seconds and a claimed electric range of over 500kilometres. 

    Right Rear Three Quarter

    The battery of the new EV will support fast charging where it can be juiced up from zero to 80 per cent in 30 minutes. While the details as to the interior are still under wraps, we expect it to be equipped with a large touchscreen infotainment system, Devialet stereo system, an air purifier, and USB Type-C charging ports. 

