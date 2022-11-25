Pravaig Defy launched – All you need to know

- Powered by a 90.2kWh battery that generates 402bhp and 620Nm

- Claimed battery life of 2,50,000km

Pravaig has introduced its all-new electric SUV, Defy at an introductory starting price of Rs 39.50 lakh (ex-showroom). Bookings for the vehicle commenced against a token amount of Rs 51,000, while the deliveries are expected to begin by the third quarter of 2023. The Defy was showcased alongside the Veer, an off-roading military version. The company claims that the electric SUV currently attracts a waiting period of nine months.

The electric SUV will be offered in nine exterior body colour options, which include Siachin Blue, Vermillion Red, Kaziranga Green, Lithium, Bordeaux, Hindigo, Green, Moon Gray, Shani Black, Haldi Yellow, and Emperor Purple. Moreover, the vehicle also offers five interior colour options.

Read below to learn more about the Pravaig Defy electric SUV –

Performance

The dual electric motor is powered by a 90.2kWh battery that generates 402bhp and 620Nm of torque. The company claims that the all-wheel drive vehicle delivers a driving range of over 500 km. The electric SUV is capable of sprinting from zero to 100kmph in just 4.9 seconds, while the top speed is limited to 210kmph. The fast charging enables zero to 80 per cent charging in just 30 minutes. Interestingly, the vehicle has a battery life of 2,50,000km.

The company claims to have partnered with multiple charger operators and 100s of chargers are reportedly being added to the network every day.

Features

In terms of dimensions, the Pravaig Defy measures 4.96 metres in length, while the ground clearance stands at 234mm. Moreover, the electric SUV has a water wading of 900mm. Further, to enhance the overall driving experience, the vehicle offers six-way electronic captain seats and a large panoramic moon roof.

Additionally, the vehicle gets a large 15.6-inch touchscreen infotainment system with 5G streaming, premium vegan leather upholstery made from recycled materials, and a large driver infotainment display.

Exterior

Visually, the electric SUV gets sleek LED headlamps which are complemented by a large bumper. To highlight the sporty character, it gets a sloping roofline, a roof-mounted spoiler, and a masculine shoulder line. Further, the suicide doors with flush door handle enhance the overall aesthetics.