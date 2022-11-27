CarWale

    Weekly news round-up: Innova Hycross debuts in India, 2022 Tigor EV launched, Pravaig Defy unveiled

    Nikhil Puthran

    In the week gone by, we witnessed a series of new car launches and unveils in the country. Additionally, we also learned more about variant-wise features of an upcoming CNG-powered SUV. Read below to learn more about the top stories in India last week.

    2022 Maruti Suzuki Eeco launched in India; prices start at Rs 5.13 lakh

    The 2022 Maruti Suzuki Eeco has been introduced in India at a starting price of Rs 5.13 lakh (ex-showroom). The van is powered by an updated 1.2-litre K-Series petrol engine with dual jet and dual VVT technology. Additionally, the vehicle is now available in a new Brisk Blue exterior colour option and can be had in both petrol and CNG versions.

    Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder CNG variant-wise features revealed

    Toyota plans to introduce a CNG version of the Urban Cruiser Hyryder soon. As per the brochure, the Urban Cruiser Hyryder CNG will be available in two variants, S and G. Mechanically, it will continue to be powered by a 1.5-litre K-Series petrol engine that generates 102bhp and 136.8Nm of torque. The CNG version will be limited to a five-speed manual transmission. 

    Toyota Innova Hycross debuts in India; bookings open

    Post much wait, Toyota unveiled the new Innova Hycross in the country. The company commenced bookings for the vehicle ahead of its anticipated launch in January 2023. The vehicle is available in G, GX, VX, ZX, and ZX (O). The new Innova Hycross is available in both seven-seat and eight-seat layout options.

    2022 Tata Tigor EV launched in India; prices start at Rs 12.49 lakh

    Tata Motors has introduced the 2022 Tigor EV in India at a starting price of Rs 12.49 lakh (ex-showroom). The Tigor EV continues to be powered by the existing 26kWh battery pack, with an increased driving range of 10km to 315km. The electric motor produces 74bhp and 170Nm of torque.

    Pravaig Defy unveiled in India; prices start at Rs 39.5 lakh

    Bangaluru-based EV startup, Pravaig Dynamic introduced its new electric SUV, Defy at a starting price of Rs 39.5 lakh (ex-showroom). Bookings for the vehicle commenced against a token amount of Rs 51,000, while deliveries are expected to commence by the third quarter of 2023. The Pravaig Defy is powered by a 90.2kWh battery that generates 402bhp and 620Nm of torque.

