    2022 Maruti Suzuki Eeco launched in India; prices start at Rs 5.13 lakh

    Jay Shah

    607 Views
    2022 Maruti Suzuki Eeco launched in India; prices start at Rs 5.13 lakh

    - Powered by a 1.2-litre Dual Jet Dual VVT petrol engine producing 80bhp 

    - Offered in a new Brisk Blue exterior colour

    Maruti Suzuki has launched the new Eeco in the country at a starting price of Rs 5.13 lakh (ex-showroom). Available in both petrol and CNG versions, the Eeco is now powered by an updated 1.2-litre K-Series petrol engine that is equipped with Dual Jet and Dual VVT technology. Furthermore, the people mover also gets new a new Brisk Blue exterior colour. 

    In its petrol avatar, the new mill now develops 80bhp and 104.4Nm and is mated to a five-speed manual gearbox. Whereas in the CNG mode, the same motor produces 71bhp 95Nm of torque. The fuel efficiency is also claimed to have been improved to 20.20kmpl and 27.05km/kg for petrol and CNG variants, respectively. 

    Maruti Suzuki Eeco Front View

    On the feature front, the Eeco gets a new digital instrument cluster, an air purifier, reclining front seats, a new steering wheel, and rotary controls for the manual air conditioner. The Eeco also gets an extended list of safety features that now include reverse parking sensors, an illuminated hazard switch, and a child lock for rear sliding doors. 

    The following are the variant-wise ex-showroom prices of the new Maruti Suzuki Eeco.

    Eeco 5-Seater Standard: Rs 5.13 lakh

    Eeco 7-Seater Standard: Rs 5.42 lakh

    Eeco 5-Seater AC: Rs 5.49 lakh

    Eeco 5-Seater AC CNG: Rs 6.44 lakh

    Maruti Suzuki Eeco Image
    Maruti Suzuki Eeco
    ₹ 5.13 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    • Maruti Suzuki Eeco Right Front Three Quarter
