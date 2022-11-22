CarWale

    BYD inaugurates passenger vehicle showroom in Pune

    BYD inaugurates passenger vehicle showroom in Pune

    - It’s the second showroom in Maharashtra

    - To open 24 showrooms by the end of 2022 

    BYD inaugurated its passenger vehicle showroom in Pune today. The showroom is located in Naylor road, and is run and managed by Bavaria BYD. The state-of-the-art showroom is spread across 1500 square feet.

    The showroom was inaugurated by Mr. Vishal Agarwal, Chairman, Bavaria Auto LLP and Mr. Sanjay Gopalakrishnan, Senior Vice President of Electric Passenger Vehicle Business, BYD India, in the presence of senior officials of BYD India and Bavaria BYD along with its customers.

    Bavaria BYD will provide customers access to the brand’s electric vehicles and its services in Pune and Maharashtra region. The showroom has an extensive reach with its business covering neighbouring regions. 

    The Chinese car marque plans to open 24 showrooms across 21 cities in India by the end of 2022 and aims to expand to atleast 53 showrooms by the end of 2023. 

