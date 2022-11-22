Toyota Innova Hycross reclining rear seat showcased ahead of India unveil

-India unveil on 25 November

-Will be offered with hybrid power

The new hybrid Toyota Innova has been unveiled in Indonesia as the Kijang Innova Zenix and the same car will be showcased in India on 25 November as the Innova Hycross. Ahead of the Indian reveal, the automaker has been releasing teasers for the vehicle, the latest of which showcase a reclining rear seat for the left side passenger.

This was a common feature in luxury cars of much higher segments and its debut here is expected to be one of the party pieces for this new hybrid vehicle. For the Indonesian market, it has been dubbed a ‘captain seat with Ottoman” and will be electrically adjustable. It’s expected to be offered on the top-spec models and will be paired with optional rear screens for the second row.

The Innova Hycross/Zenix will, for the first time, be offered a 2.0-litre petrol engine that produces 150bhp/187Nm. The hybrid versions get an electric motor producing 111bhp/206Nm and are mated to a CVT.