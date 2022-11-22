Citroen C3 available with limited-time offers of up to Rs 30,000

- Doesn’t get any direct cash benefit

- Currently, the C3 starts from Rs 5.88 lakh

Citroen, the French automaker, is offering attractive discounts and benefits to buyers who are interested in the C3 hatchback. It is to be noted that the Citroen C3Carnival offers are only available for a limited time and you can visit your nearest showroom to avail the benefits of these exclusive offers.

The offer list includes two years of maintenance package, Rs 10,000 for either the corporate discounts or government employee bonus. Citroen is also offering Rs 10,000 exchange bonus on the value of your existing vehicle. It is also providing an Easy EMI scheme for finance, starting at Rs 6,666/month depending on eligibility.

However, the offers may differ depending on the location and variant chosen. You can also contact the nearest Citroen dealership for more information on the validity of these offers.

The C3 is the automaker's entry-level hatchback with two engine options: a 1.2-litre naturally-aspirated petrol engine paired with a five-speed manual transmission and a 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine paired with a six-speed manual transmission. The former generates 81bhp and 115Nm of torque, while the latter produces 109bhp and 190Nm.

In other news, Citroen India recently partnered with ICICI Lombard to provide insurance services for its vehicles. In addition, the company will continue to provide insurance services through its current insurance partner, Bajaj Allianz.

Moreover, Citroen is currently working on launching a top-spec trim of the C3, which we anticipate will also include an automatic transmission. Several test mules of the C3's EV counterpart have also been spotted, hinting at a 2023 debut.