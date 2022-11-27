Toyota Innova Hycross – Top feature highlights

Toyota recently launched the new Innova Hycross in India. While the prices are yet to be known, the manufacturer has already commenced booking for an amount of Rs 50,000 and will go on sale from January 2023. Customers will be able to choose from two petrol versions (G and GX) and three strong-hybrid variants including VX, ZX, and ZX(O). Here are the top features and highlights that buyers can consider while buying the MPV.

1. New exterior paint shades

Toyota is offering the Hycross in seven colours – Super White, Platinum White Pearl, Silver Metallic, Attitude Black Mica, Sparkling Black Crystal Shine, Avantgarde Bronze Metallic, and a new colour called Blackish Ageha Gloss Flake.

2. Dual-tone interior

The top variants of the Hycross get a dual-tone brown-black interior theme with Dark Chestnut seat upholstery.

3. Luxury seats

It gets electrically adjustable front ventilated seats along with first-in-segment quilted leather Ottoman seats.

4. New alloys

The ZX and ZX(O) get new machined 18-inch alloy wheels while the VX gets 16-inch alloy wheels. The lowest-spec G variants get 16-inch steel wheels while the mid-spec GX variants get 16-inch alloy wheels.

5. Feature-packed

Furthermore, the new Hycross comes loaded with features like a 10-inch floating touchscreen infotainment system with AndroidAuto and Apple CarPlay, nine-unit JBL speakers including a subwoofer, panoramic sunroof with mood lighting, and roof-mounted AC vents.

6. Safety:

On the safety front, the MPV debuts Toyota Safety Sense ADAS suite that includes a lane trace assist, dynamic radar-guided cruise control, blind spot monitor, auto high beam, rear cross-traffic collision, and a pre-collision system. Apart from this, it also gets six airbags, ISOFIX child seat mounting, ABS with EBD, and a 360-degree camera.