    Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder CNG variant-wise features revealed

    Aditya Nadkarni

    Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder CNG variant-wise features revealed

    - The Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder CNG is claimed to return a mileage of 26.1km/kg

    - Will be available in two variants including S and G

    Toyota Kirloskar Motor is on a roll when it comes to new products and updates. The carmaker introduced the Urban Cruiser Hyryder mid-size SUV earlier this year, followed by the Glanza CNG, and earlier today, the showcase of the Innova Hycross.

    Toyota recently announced that it would launch a CNG version of the Urban Cruiser Hyryder in the coming weeks. Now, the variant-wise features of the model have been revealed, hinting that the price announcement could be right around the corner.

    As per the brochure, the Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder CNG version will be available in two variants, S and G. Unlike its counterparts, this version will not be offered with a hybrid powertrain. This 1.5-litre K-Series petrol engine will generate an output of 102bhp and 136.8Nm of torque. Paired only with a five-speed manual transmission, the model is claimed to return a mileage of 26.1km/kg.

    In terms of features, the Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder CNG S variant will come equipped with bi-halogen headlamps, LED DRLs, 17-inch steel wheels with wheel covers, LED tail lights, ORVMs with integrated turn indicators, a shark-fin antenna, and body-coloured door handles. Inside, this variant gets dual airbags, ABS with EBD, rear parking sensors, height-adjustable seat belts, VSC, HHC, TPMS, a seat belt reminder system, a speed alert system, an all-black interior theme, a seven-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, four speakers, rear AC vents, Toyota i-Connect, front sliding arm-rest with storage function, tilt and telescopic adjustable steering, steering-mounted controls, automatic climate control, 60:40 split rear seat with recline function, keyless entry, engine start-stop button, and electrically-foldable ORVMs.

    In addition to the aforementioned features, the G variant of the Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder CNG receives features in the form of LED headlamps with automatic and follow-me-home functions, rear wiper and washer, chrome belt line garnish, six airbags, ambient lighting, tweeters, Arkamys sound tuning, machined alloy wheels, a nine-inch touchscreen unit, a coloured TFT display, auto-dimming IRVM, and auto-folding ORVMs. Also on offer are satin chrome elements such as the steering garnish, shift garnish, hazard garnish, as well as rear AC vents garnish and knob.

    Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder Image
    Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder
    ₹ 10.48 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
