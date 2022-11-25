Toyota Innova Hycross debuts in India; bookings open

- The new Toyota Innova Hycross is claimed to deliver a mileage of 21.1kmpl

- Bookings of the model are open, to go on sale in January next year

The 2023 Toyota Innova Hycross has been unveiled in India ahead of its anticipated launch at the Auto Expo in Delhi next year. The new-gen model, unlike its predecessor, is based on a monocoque chassis and comes with a FWD layout. Bookings for the model have commenced today for an amount of Rs 50,000, with the model slated to go on sale in mid-January 2023. Customers will be able to choose from two petrol versions (G and GX) and three petrol-hybrid versions including VX, ZX, and ZX (O). These will be available across even-seat and eight-seat configurations.

Powering the Toyota Innova Hycross is a 2.0-litre petrol engine that generates 172bhp and 187Nm of torque. This engine is also mated to a mild-hybrid motor that develops an additional 111bhp and 206Nm of torque. Transmission options include CVT and E-CVT units. The model is claimed to sprint from 0-100kmph in 9.5 seconds, while the claimed mileage stands at 21.1kmpl. Additionally, Toyota claims that the Innova Hycross will return a range of 1097km on a full tank of fuel. In the dimensions department, the MPV has grown and now measures 4,755mm in length, 1,850mm in width, and 1,795mm in height. The wheelbase stands at 2,850mm.

From a design point, the 2023 Toyota Innova Hycross is all-new, with the fascia dominated by a new grille with a chrome underline, sweptback LED headlamps, a new front bumper with indicators and triangular inserts on the corners, and a sleek air dam with integrated LED fog lights. The side profile benefits from the Hybrid badging on the front doors, new 18-inch alloy wheels, blacked-out B and C-pillars, and body cladding. At the rear, the model receives wraparound two-piece LED tail lights, an integrated spoiler, a shark-fin antenna, a new rear bumper with integrated reflectors, and a tailgate-mounted number plate recess. The model is offered in seven colours, Super White, Platinum White Pearl, Silver Metallic, Attitude Black Mica, Sparkiling Black Pearl Crystal Shine, Avantgarde Bronze Metallic, and a new colour called Blackish Ageha Gloss Flake.

Inside, the new Toyota Innova Hycross will come equipped with a panoramic sunroof, a 10.1-inch floating touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, ventilated front seats, multi-zone climate control, a nine-speaker JBL-sourced music system, dual-tone black and brown theme, digital controls for the AC, a new steering wheel, a new instrument cluster with a coloured MID, cruise control, an electronic parking brake, ambient lighting, ADAS (Toyota Safety Sense), Toyota i-Connect (connected car technology), captain seats for the second-row, roof-mounted AC vents, reclining second-row seats, two screen for the second-row occupants, a powered tailgate, and six airbags, the latter of which will be standard.