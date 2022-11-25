CarWale

    Toyota Innova Hycross debuts in India; bookings open

    हिंदी में पढ़ें
    Authors Image

    Aditya Nadkarni

    15,597 Views
    Toyota Innova Hycross debuts in India; bookings open

    - The new Toyota Innova Hycross is claimed to deliver a mileage of 21.1kmpl

    - Bookings of the model are open, to go on sale in January next year

    The 2023 Toyota Innova Hycross has been unveiled in India ahead of its anticipated launch at the Auto Expo in Delhi next year. The new-gen model, unlike its predecessor, is based on a monocoque chassis and comes with a FWD layout. Bookings for the model have commenced today for an amount of Rs 50,000, with the model slated to go on sale in mid-January 2023. Customers will be able to choose from two petrol versions (G and GX) and three petrol-hybrid versions including VX, ZX, and ZX (O). These will be available across even-seat and eight-seat configurations.

    Powering the Toyota Innova Hycross is a 2.0-litre petrol engine that generates 172bhp and 187Nm of torque. This engine is also mated to a mild-hybrid motor that develops an additional 111bhp and 206Nm of torque. Transmission options include CVT and E-CVT units. The model is claimed to sprint from 0-100kmph in 9.5 seconds, while the claimed mileage stands at 21.1kmpl. Additionally, Toyota claims that the Innova Hycross will return a range of 1097km on a full tank of fuel. In the dimensions department, the MPV has grown and now measures 4,755mm in length, 1,850mm in width, and 1,795mm in height. The wheelbase stands at 2,850mm.

    Toyota Innova Hycross Right Rear Three Quarter

    From a design point, the 2023 Toyota Innova Hycross is all-new, with the fascia dominated by a new grille with a chrome underline, sweptback LED headlamps, a new front bumper with indicators and triangular inserts on the corners, and a sleek air dam with integrated LED fog lights. The side profile benefits from the Hybrid badging on the front doors, new 18-inch alloy wheels, blacked-out B and C-pillars, and body cladding. At the rear, the model receives wraparound two-piece LED tail lights, an integrated spoiler, a shark-fin antenna, a new rear bumper with integrated reflectors, and a tailgate-mounted number plate recess. The model is offered in seven colours, Super White, Platinum White Pearl, Silver Metallic, Attitude Black Mica, Sparkiling Black Pearl Crystal Shine, Avantgarde Bronze Metallic, and a new colour called Blackish Ageha Gloss Flake.

    Inside, the new Toyota Innova Hycross will come equipped with a panoramic sunroof, a 10.1-inch floating touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, ventilated front seats, multi-zone climate control, a nine-speaker JBL-sourced music system, dual-tone black and brown theme, digital controls for the AC, a new steering wheel, a new instrument cluster with a coloured MID, cruise control, an electronic parking brake, ambient lighting, ADAS (Toyota Safety Sense), Toyota i-Connect (connected car technology), captain seats for the second-row, roof-mounted AC vents, reclining second-row seats, two screen for the second-row occupants, a powered tailgate, and six airbags, the latter of which will be standard.

    Toyota Innova Hycross Image
    Toyota Innova Hycross
    ₹ 22.00 - 30.00 Lakh
    Estimated Price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Next 
    Maruti Suzuki Jimny five-door spotted; reveals new details

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Toyota Innova Hycross Gallery

    • images
    • videos
    Toyota Camry Performance Do You Know? 1 Minute Test Review
    youtube-icon
    Toyota Camry Performance Do You Know? 1 Minute Test Review
    ByCarWale Team27 May 2019
    2092 Views
    12 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • MUVS
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Maruti Suzuki Ertiga

    Maruti Suzuki Ertiga

    ₹ 8.41 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All MUV Cars
    Lamborghini Urus Performante

    Lamborghini Urus Performante

    ₹ 4.22 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    24thNOV
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Mercedes-Benz EQB
    LAUNCHING SOON

    Mercedes-Benz EQB

    ₹ 60.00 - 70.00 LakhEstimated Price

    2nd Dec 2022Expected Launch
    View All Upcoming Cars
    • toyota-cars
    • other brands
    Toyota Fortuner

    Toyota Fortuner

    ₹ 32.58 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Toyota-Cars

    Popular Videos

    Toyota Camry Performance Do You Know? 1 Minute Test Review
    youtube-icon
    Toyota Camry Performance Do You Know? 1 Minute Test Review
    ByCarWale Team27 May 2019
    2092 Views
    12 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Toyota Innova Hycross debuts in India; bookings open