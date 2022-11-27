BYD India partners with Kotak Mahindra Prime to offer financing solutions

- Dealers and customers can avail tailor-made financing solutions from KMPL

- The company recently unveiled the Atto 3 EV SUV for India

BYD India signed an MoU with Kotak Mahindra Prime, a subsidiary of Kotak Mahindra Bank, to offer financing solutions to its dealers and customers. With this agreement, Kotak Prime has been on-boarded as one of the financiers for BYD India’s EVs across the country. Under this partnership, Kotak Prime will offer vehicle financing loans based on the financial needs of BYD India’s customers. The company also offers inventory funding and term loans to car and two-wheeler dealers.

Coming to BYD, the company currently offers two models in India, including the e6 MPV and the Atto 3 SUV. Prices of the former are yet to be announced. We will be driving the Atto 3 in the first week of December and our review will be live soon after.

Speaking on the occasion, Sanjay Gopalakrishnan, Senior Vice President, Electric Passenger Vehicle Business, BYD India, said, “With Kotak Prime as one of the partners for our dealers and customers’ financing needs, we are happy to extend our support to our customers who are looking for vehicle financing and be part of driving sustainability in the country. This MoU is yet another step to get our vehicles closer to our customers with tailor-made customer-friendly offerings. This enhances our reach in providing competitive financing solutions to prospective customers.”