CarWale

    BYD India partners with Kotak Mahindra Prime to offer financing solutions

    Authors Image

    Aditya Nadkarni

    552 Views
    BYD India partners with Kotak Mahindra Prime to offer financing solutions

    - Dealers and customers can avail tailor-made financing solutions from KMPL

    - The company recently unveiled the Atto 3 EV SUV for India

    BYD India signed an MoU with Kotak Mahindra Prime, a subsidiary of Kotak Mahindra Bank, to offer financing solutions to its dealers and customers. With this agreement, Kotak Prime has been on-boarded as one of the financiers for BYD India’s EVs across the country. Under this partnership, Kotak Prime will offer vehicle financing loans based on the financial needs of BYD India’s customers. The company also offers inventory funding and term loans to car and two-wheeler dealers.

    Coming to BYD, the company currently offers two models in India, including the e6 MPV and the Atto 3 SUV. Prices of the former are yet to be announced. We will be driving the Atto 3 in the first week of December and our review will be live soon after.

    Speaking on the occasion, Sanjay Gopalakrishnan, Senior Vice President, Electric Passenger Vehicle Business, BYD India, said, “With Kotak Prime as one of the partners for our dealers and customers’ financing needs, we are happy to extend our support to our customers who are looking for vehicle financing and be part of driving sustainability in the country. This MoU is yet another step to get our vehicles closer to our customers with tailor-made customer-friendly offerings. This enhances our reach in providing competitive financing solutions to prospective customers.”

    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Previous 
    Weekly news round-up: Innova Hycross debuts in India, 2022 Tigor EV launched, Pravaig Defy unveiled
     Next 
    Toyota Innova HyCross – Top 5 interior highlights

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    BYD Atto 3 Gallery

    • images
    • videos
    BYD Atto 3 India Launch in November 2022 | All Details Revealed!
    youtube-icon
    BYD Atto 3 India Launch in November 2022 | All Details Revealed!
    ByCarWale Team12 Oct 2022
    10602 Views
    69 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • SUVS
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Hyundai Creta

    Hyundai Creta

    ₹ 10.44 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All SUV Cars
    Lamborghini Urus Performante

    Lamborghini Urus Performante

    ₹ 4.22 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    24thNOV
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Mercedes-Benz EQB
    LAUNCHING SOON

    Mercedes-Benz EQB

    ₹ 60.00 - 70.00 LakhEstimated Price

    2nd Dec 2022Expected Launch
    View All Upcoming Cars
    • byd-cars
    • other brands
    BYD Atto 3

    BYD Atto 3

    ₹ 33.90 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    14thNOV
    All BYD-Cars

    BYD Atto 3 Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai₹ 35.86 Lakh
    Bangalore₹ 35.86 Lakh
    Delhi₹ 35.90 Lakh
    Pune₹ 35.83 Lakh
    Hyderabad₹ 37.22 Lakh
    Ahmedabad₹ 37.90 Lakh
    Chennai₹ 37.36 Lakh

    Popular Videos

    BYD Atto 3 India Launch in November 2022 | All Details Revealed!
    youtube-icon
    BYD Atto 3 India Launch in November 2022 | All Details Revealed!
    ByCarWale Team12 Oct 2022
    10602 Views
    69 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • BYD India partners with Kotak Mahindra Prime to offer financing solutions