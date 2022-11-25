CarWale

    Pravaig Defy unveiled in India; prices start at Rs 39.5 lakh

    Pawan Mudaliar

    Pravaig Defy unveiled in India; prices start at Rs 39.5 lakh

    - Can achieve a top speed of 210kmph

    - Claimed range of 500km 

    Pravaig Dynamic, a Bangalore-based EV startup, unveiled its all-new electric SUV, Defy, today. The SUV comes with a starting price tag of Rs. 39.5 lakh (ex-showroom). While it has commenced bookings for Rs 51,000, the deliveries will begin in the third quarter of 2023. 

    The Defy is powered by a 90.2kWh battery that delivers 402bhp and 620Nm of torque to all four wheels. It has a length of 4960mm length and 234mm of ground clearance which further accentuates its presence.

    Left Side View

    The SUV gets a powerful design comprising sharp LED headlamps, strong character lines, a gently sloping roofline, a panoramic sunroof, a roof-mounted spoiler, and suicide doors. Other exterior highlights include 18-inch wheels, door-mounted mirrors, and flush door handles.

    Inside, the Defy comes with a 15.6-inch touchscreen infotainment, a sound system, a moonroof, a large driver infotainment display, vegan leather upholstery made from recycled materials, and electrically adjustable ventilated captain seats. 

    Dashboard

    The manufacturer claims a range of 500km on a full charge and the battery can be charged from zero to 80 percent in 30 minutes using rapid charging technology. 

    The electric SUV will be offered in 11 exterior colours namely Siachin Blue, Vermillion Red, Kaziranga Green, Lithium, Bordeaux, Hindigo, 5.56 Green, Moon Gray, Shani Black, Haldi Yellow, and Emperor Purple.  

