CarWale

    Pravaig Defy EV — Now in Pictures

    Authors Image

    Ninad Ambre

    360 Views
    Pravaig Defy EV — Now in Pictures

    Pravaig Dynamics recently launched its first electric vehicle Defy in India. This Bangalore-based firm announced an introductory price of Rs 39.5 lakh for this Defy SUV, which already has nine months waiting period. The car will be at the Auto Expo 2023 at the manufacturer's stall along with some more updates. Currently, the Defy can be pre-booked at Rs 51,000, and here's its picture gallery.

    Pravaig Defy Left Front Three Quarter

    Though it’s more of a prototype than the final production version, the Defy gets many components that are production-ready. It measures 4,960mm in length and has a ground clearance of 234mm.

    Pravaig Defy Left Rear Three Quarter

    Pravaig had showed a prototype of the Defy SUV on the stage riding on 18-inch alloy wheels. The carmaker says these will be standard with 255/65 R18 tyres.

    Pravaig Defy Front Row Seats

    This e-SUV gets a cabin with four captain seats, innovative screens, and a panoramic fixed roof. The latter is claimed to be standard equipment for the SUV.

    Pravaig Defy Dashboard

    The Defy electric SUV is powered by a 90kW battery that comes with 2.5 lakh kilometres of battery warranty. The car can go over 500km on a single charge.

    Pravaig Defy Second Row Seats

    With a power output of more than 400bhp and 620Nm of torque, the Defy can sprint from 0-100kmph in a claimed 4.9 seconds. It has a top speed of 210kmph. 

    Pravaig Defy Left Side View

    Though the carmaker plans to start deliveries only by the end of next year, it claims servicing of this e-car will be available across 3,400 PIN codes in the country.

    Pravaig Defy Right Side View
    Pravaig Defy Image
    Pravaig Defy
    ₹ 25.00 - 30.00 Lakh
    Estimated Price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Next 
    Electric Porsche 718 Boxster spotted again

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Pravaig Defy Gallery

    • images
    • videos
    Polo GT TDI Review
    youtube-icon
    Polo GT TDI Review
    ByCarWale Team07 Apr 2014
    121343 Views
    805 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • SUVS
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Hyundai Creta

    Hyundai Creta

    ₹ 10.44 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All SUV Cars
    Lamborghini Urus Performante

    Lamborghini Urus Performante

    ₹ 4.22 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    24thNOV
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Mercedes-Benz EQB
    LAUNCHING SOON

    Mercedes-Benz EQB

    ₹ 60.00 - 70.00 LakhEstimated Price

    2nd Dec 2022Expected Launch
    View All Upcoming Cars

    Popular Videos

    Polo GT TDI Review
    youtube-icon
    Polo GT TDI Review
    ByCarWale Team07 Apr 2014
    121343 Views
    805 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Pravaig Defy EV — Now in Pictures