Pravaig Defy EV — Now in Pictures

Pravaig Dynamics recently launched its first electric vehicle Defy in India. This Bangalore-based firm announced an introductory price of Rs 39.5 lakh for this Defy SUV, which already has nine months waiting period. The car will be at the Auto Expo 2023 at the manufacturer's stall along with some more updates. Currently, the Defy can be pre-booked at Rs 51,000, and here's its picture gallery.

Though it’s more of a prototype than the final production version, the Defy gets many components that are production-ready. It measures 4,960mm in length and has a ground clearance of 234mm.

Pravaig had showed a prototype of the Defy SUV on the stage riding on 18-inch alloy wheels. The carmaker says these will be standard with 255/65 R18 tyres.

This e-SUV gets a cabin with four captain seats, innovative screens, and a panoramic fixed roof. The latter is claimed to be standard equipment for the SUV.

The Defy electric SUV is powered by a 90kW battery that comes with 2.5 lakh kilometres of battery warranty. The car can go over 500km on a single charge.

With a power output of more than 400bhp and 620Nm of torque, the Defy can sprint from 0-100kmph in a claimed 4.9 seconds. It has a top speed of 210kmph.

Though the carmaker plans to start deliveries only by the end of next year, it claims servicing of this e-car will be available across 3,400 PIN codes in the country.