    New Toyota Innova Hycross to be offered in seven colours

    Aditya Nadkarni

    New Toyota Innova Hycross to be offered in seven colours

    - The Innova Hycross will be launched in India in mid-January 2023

    - Bookings for the model are open for Rs 50,000

    Earlier this week, Toyota revealed the India-spec Innova Hycross, which is the successor to the Innova Crysta in the country. Bookings of the new-gen MPV, which made its world debut in Indonesia on 21 November, are currently underway for Rs 50,000.

    Toyota Innova Hycross Right Front Three Quarter

    In terms of colour options, the 2023 Toyota Innova Hycross will be available in seven choices such as Super White, Platinum White Pearl, Silver Metallic, Attitude Black Mica, Sparkling Black Pearl Crystal Shine, Avantgarde Bronze Metallic, and a new colour called Blackish Ageha Gloss Flake. The model will be offered in five variants across seven and eight-seat configurations.

    Toyota Innova Hycross Left Front Three Quarter

    Under the hood, the new Toyota Innova Hycross will source power from a 2.0-litre petrol engine and a 2.0-litre petrol mill with a hybrid motor. These engines will be mated with a CVT unit and an e-CVT unit respectively. The hybrid version is claimed to return a mileage of 21.1kmpl. The Innova Hycross will be launched in India in January 2023. We will be driving the Innova Hycross next week, and our review will be live on 6 December.

