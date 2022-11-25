CarWale

    Tata registers over 20,000 bookings for Tiago EV

    Authors Image

    Haji Chakralwale

    590 Views
    Tata registers over 20,000 bookings for Tiago EV

    - Achieved this milestone in just one month

    - Waiting period for Tiago EV is nearly four months

    Tata Motors introduced the Tiago EV at the end of September 2022 with an introductory price of Rs 8.49 lakh (ex-showroom) and a booking fee of Rs 20,000. Though this introductory price was only available for the first 10,000 reservations, due to the overwhelming response and 10,000 bookings on the launch date, the brand extended this introductory price to additional 10,000 bookings. 

    Bookings have now surpassed 20,000 units in less than a month, with deliveries set to begin in January 2023. The current wait time for the hatchback EV is nearly four months or two months in some cities. 

    Tata Tiago EV Dashboard

    The Tata Tiago EV is available in four trim levels: XE, XT, XZ+, and XZ+ Tech Lux, with five colour options. On the features front, the EV has cruise control, multi-mode regen, automatic climate control, a seven-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, City and Sport drive modes, leatherette upholstery, and a reverse parking camera.

    Tata Tiago EV Left Rear Three Quarter

    Mechanically, the Tiago EV is powered by two battery packs: 19.2kWh and 24kWh, with claimed ranges of 250km and 315km, respectively. The electric hatchback is capable of 3.3kW and 7.2kW home charging, as well as DC fast charging. The latter can charge it from 10 per cent to 80 per cent in 57 minutes.

    Tata Tiago EV Image
    Tata Tiago EV
    ₹ 8.49 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Previous 
    Pravaig Defy launched – All you need to know
     Next 
    Toyota Innova Crysta Diesel to be sold alongside new Hycross

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Tata Tiago EV Gallery

    • images
    • videos
    Tata Nexon
    youtube-icon
    Tata Nexon
    ByCarWale Team02 Aug 2017
    32928 Views
    16 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • HATCHBACKS
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Maruti Suzuki Swift

    Maruti Suzuki Swift

    ₹ 5.91 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Hatchback Cars
    Lamborghini Urus Performante

    Lamborghini Urus Performante

    ₹ 4.22 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    24thNOV
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Mercedes-Benz EQB
    LAUNCHING SOON

    Mercedes-Benz EQB

    ₹ 60.00 - 70.00 LakhEstimated Price

    2nd Dec 2022Expected Launch
    View All Upcoming Cars
    • tata-cars
    • other brands
    Tata Tigor EV

    Tata Tigor EV

    ₹ 12.49 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    23rdNOV
    All Tata-Cars

    Tata Tiago EV Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai₹ 8.97 Lakh
    Bangalore₹ 8.98 Lakh
    Delhi₹ 9.05 Lakh
    Pune₹ 8.97 Lakh
    Hyderabad₹ 9.31 Lakh
    Ahmedabad₹ 9.48 Lakh
    Chennai₹ 9.36 Lakh
    Kolkata₹ 8.97 Lakh
    Chandigarh₹ 9.41 Lakh

    Popular Videos

    Tata Nexon
    youtube-icon
    Tata Nexon
    ByCarWale Team02 Aug 2017
    32928 Views
    16 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Tata registers over 20,000 bookings for Tiago EV