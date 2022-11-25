Tata registers over 20,000 bookings for Tiago EV

- Achieved this milestone in just one month

- Waiting period for Tiago EV is nearly four months

Tata Motors introduced the Tiago EV at the end of September 2022 with an introductory price of Rs 8.49 lakh (ex-showroom) and a booking fee of Rs 20,000. Though this introductory price was only available for the first 10,000 reservations, due to the overwhelming response and 10,000 bookings on the launch date, the brand extended this introductory price to additional 10,000 bookings.

Bookings have now surpassed 20,000 units in less than a month, with deliveries set to begin in January 2023. The current wait time for the hatchback EV is nearly four months or two months in some cities.

The Tata Tiago EV is available in four trim levels: XE, XT, XZ+, and XZ+ Tech Lux, with five colour options. On the features front, the EV has cruise control, multi-mode regen, automatic climate control, a seven-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, City and Sport drive modes, leatherette upholstery, and a reverse parking camera.

Mechanically, the Tiago EV is powered by two battery packs: 19.2kWh and 24kWh, with claimed ranges of 250km and 315km, respectively. The electric hatchback is capable of 3.3kW and 7.2kW home charging, as well as DC fast charging. The latter can charge it from 10 per cent to 80 per cent in 57 minutes.