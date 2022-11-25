Toyota Innova Crysta Diesel to be sold alongside new Hycross

- Likely to be re-introduced early next year

- Could be available in limited variants

Earlier today, Toyota India unveiled the new-generation Innova Hycross. While the automaker stopped taking bookings for the Innova Crysta in August, the company has now revealed that the Innova Crysta diesel will be re-introduced and sold alongside the new Hycross.

The Toyota Innova Crysta was powered by a 2.4-litre diesel engine which developed 148bhp and 343Nm of torque. The motor was paired with a six-speed manual and a six-speed torque converter automatic transmission. Apart from the oil-burner mill, the MPV was also offered with a gasoline powertrain.

With the prices of the new Toyota Innova Hycross slated to be announced early next year, we expect the Innova Crysta diesel to be re-launched. However, the diesel version could be offered in limited variants and seating options.

The new Innova Hycross is a generation upgrade over the outgoing model and is underpinned by the tweaked TNGA architecture, ADAS features, fresher exterior styling, and modern features such as a panoramic sunroof, reclining rear seats, a vertical touchscreen infotainment system, and dual-zone climate control.

