    Toyota Innova Crysta Diesel to be sold alongside new Hycross

    Jay Shah

    - Likely to be re-introduced early next year

    - Could be available in limited variants

    Earlier today, Toyota India unveiled the new-generation Innova Hycross. While the automaker stopped taking bookings for the Innova Crysta in August, the company has now revealed that the Innova Crysta diesel will be re-introduced and sold alongside the new Hycross. 

    The Toyota Innova Crysta was powered by a 2.4-litre diesel engine which developed 148bhp and 343Nm of torque. The motor was paired with a six-speed manual and a six-speed torque converter automatic transmission. Apart from the oil-burner mill, the MPV was also offered with a gasoline powertrain. 

    Toyota Innova Crysta Left Front Three Quarter

    With the prices of the new Toyota Innova Hycross slated to be announced early next year, we expect the Innova Crysta diesel to be re-launched. However, the diesel version could be offered in limited variants and seating options. 

    The new Innova Hycross is a generation upgrade over the outgoing model and is underpinned by the tweaked TNGA architecture, ADAS features, fresher exterior styling, and modern features such as a panoramic sunroof, reclining rear seats, a vertical touchscreen infotainment system, and dual-zone climate control. 

