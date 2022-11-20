Weekly news round-up: Maruti Alto K10 S-CNG launched, Mahindra XUV400 bookings and delivery timeline, Maruti Grand Vitara CNG coming soon

In the week gone by, we witnessed a couple of new launches in the country. Additionally, we also come across spy shots and teasers of upcoming new car models in the country. Read below to learn more about the top stories in India last week.

Mahindra XUV400 bookings and delivery timeline revealed

Mahindra has revealed its plans to commence production of its first electric SUV, the XUV400 sometime early next month. The official bookings and deliveries of the XUV400 will commence in January 2023. The electric motors are powered by a 39.4kWh battery pack to produce 150bhp and 310Nm of torque. The charging options include 50kW, 7.2kW AC, and 3.3kW AC chargers.

Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara CNG variant likely to be launched in India soon

Maruti Suzuki is likely to introduce the Grand Vitara S-CNG version in the country soon. The upcoming model will be sold alongside the Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder. It is believed that the new CNG option will be available in two variant options, namely Delta and Zeta.

Toyota Innova Hycross official video teaser out; reveals new details

The Japanese automaker, Toyota has teased the upcoming Innova Hycross on numerous occasions. This time around, the teaser reveals strong creases on the bonnet line and a large hexagonal grille. The vehicle will ride on a set of newly-designed 17-inch alloy wheels.

Mahindra five-door Thar spied; top view reveals a single-pane sunroof

The upcoming five-door Mahindra Thar has been spied testing in the country once again. The test mule was spotted with a single-pane sunroof and is expected to be launched early in 2024. The new model will address the needs of families seeking a five-door version.

Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 S-CNG variant launched in India at Rs 5.94 lakh

Indian automaker, Maruti Suzuki launched the Alto K10 in India at Rs 5.94 lakh (ex-showroom). The CNG version is limited to the VXI variant. The vehicle is powered by a 1.0-litre dual jet, dual VVT engine option which produces 56bhp at 5,300rpm and 82.1Nm of torque at 3,400rpm. The CNG version is limited to a five-speed manual transmission.

New Jeep Grand Cherokee launched in India; prices start at Rs 77.50 lakh

Jeep India announced prices for the new Jeep Grand Cherokee. Bookings for the SUV commenced on 7 November against a token amount of Rs 50,000. Under the hood, the Grand Cherokee is powered by a 2.0-litre turbo-petrol engine that generates 268bhp and 400Nm of torque. Moreover, it also gets the signature Quadra Trac I 4x4 system.